You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

India's fuel demand makes shaky start to 2021

Mon, Jan 18, 2021 - 11:06 AM

rk_india-oil_180121.jpg
Indian energy demand got off to a shaky start in the new year with sales of transport and cooking fuels over the first two weeks of 2021 declining from a month earlier.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] Indian energy demand got off to a shaky start in the new year with sales of transport and cooking fuels over the first two weeks of 2021 declining from a month earlier.

The sale of diesel - the country's most-used fuel and a proxy for economic health - dropped during Jan 1-15 by 6.6 per cent from the same period in December and 3.5 per cent from a year earlier, according to people familiar with preliminary data from the country's three biggest retailers. Sales of gasoline, jet fuel and liquefied petroleum gas also declined month-on-month.

Motor fuel sales, however, were still 8.5 per cent higher from a year earlier, with people favoring greater use of personal vehicles to avoid public transport as the nation struggles to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. LPG, used for cooking and heating, also posted a year-on-year gain amid plunging temperatures.

India's overall petroleum demand slid in 2020 for the first time in more than two decades after the pandemic led to lockdowns and social-distancing guidelines that crushed energy consumption. Easing coronavirus restrictions and festival demand helped to boost demand toward the end of last year, but consumption has since eased.

Spokespeople at Indian Oil Corp, Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. couldn't immediately comment on the provisional data. The three retailers account for more than 90 per cent of India's fuel sales.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Californians face unprecedented fire blackouts in January

Major firms urge Japan to bolster 2030 renewables goal

Miners trapped underground in China send note up to rescuers

Oil drops 1% as rising coronavirus cases end supply-led rally

Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office: CBC

Petronas taps changing demand trends to grow downstream business

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 18, 2021 11:23 AM
Transport

Audi delays output, idles 10,000 staff on chip shortage

[FRANKFURT] A global semiconductor shortage is forcing Audi to delay the production of some high-end cars and...

Jan 18, 2021 11:16 AM
Consumer

China pork output recovers sharply in 2020, down 3.3% y-o-y: stats bureau

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's pork output fell in 2020, but recovered sharply from the year before as...

Jan 18, 2021 11:04 AM
Real Estate

Singapore government to ensure property market is in line with economic fundamentals

THE Singapore government is monitoring the developments in the property market "very closely", and will adjust...

Jan 18, 2021 10:59 AM
Life & Culture

Meet the Bidens: America's new 'first family'

[WASHINGTON] President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill will become the new White House residents when he takes...

Jan 18, 2021 10:49 AM
Consumer

A high-end Croatian wine finds its way to US presidential inauguration

[POTOMJE, Croatia] A Croatian red wine will be among wines served at events on Inauguration Day this week in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Boustead, Sembcorp, OUE Lippo Healthcare, ART, Q&M

Trump administration slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: sources

Sembcorp names ex-CEO of CapitaLand as new independent director

Singapore non-oil exports grow 6.8% in December as gold regains its lustre

Biden to cancel Keystone XL pipeline permit on first day in office: CBC

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for