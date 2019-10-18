You are here

Indonesia allocates 9.59m kilolitres of biodiesel for 2020: document

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - 1:52 PM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's energy ministry allocated 9.59 million kilolitres of unblended biodiesel for its mandatory biofuel programme in 2020, a ministerial decree released on Friday showed.

That is 45 per cent higher compared with the 6.63 million kilolitres allocation for this year.

President Joko Widodo has proposed starting mandatory use of palm-based biodiesel with 30 per cent bio-content in January, up from the current 20 per cent content.

