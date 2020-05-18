You are here

Indonesia doubles volume of rice released to market to blunt price spike

Mon, May 18, 2020 - 3:26 PM

Rice prices remain elevated despite the harvest period that started around April.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[JAKARTA] Indonesian food procurement agency Bulog has doubled the amount of rice released from stocks this year in a bid to stabilise prices that have spiked as other agencies snapped up supplies to be distributed to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Bulog director Tri Wahyudi...

