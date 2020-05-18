Indonesia doubles volume of rice released to market to blunt price spike

Get our introductory offer at only
[JAKARTA] Indonesian food procurement agency Bulog has doubled the amount of rice released from stocks this year in a bid to stabilise prices that have spiked as other agencies snapped up supplies to be distributed to people affected by the coronavirus outbreak.
Bulog director Tri Wahyudi...
