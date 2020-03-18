You are here

Indonesia president considers cutting fuel price amid coronavirus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 11:59 AM

Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday asked his cabinet ministers to calculate the impact of falling global oil prices on domestic subsidised and non-subsidised fuel prices to protect the economy from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
PHOTO: REUTERS

He ordered his ministers to estimate how long oil prices would stay around US$30 per barrel and what this would mean to South-east Asia's largest economy and to fuel prices.

The Indonesian government has pledged US$8 billion of stimulus to encourage economic growth, including tax breaks for some workers in manufacturing, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts global economy. 

