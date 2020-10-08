You are here

Indonesian state miner completes 20% stake buy in Vale unit for 5.52t rupiah

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 10:31 AM

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's state miner Mining Industry Indonesia (Mind Id), formerly known as Inalum, completed its purchase of a 20 per cent stake in nickel miner Vale Indonesia, the country's state- owned enterprises ministry said on Thursday.

Mind Id bought the 20 per cent stake at 2,780 rupiah per share, totalling to 5.52 trillion rupiah (S$511 million), the ministry said in a statement.

Brazil's Vale Group controls 44.34 per cent of Vale Indonesia , while Japan's Sumimoto Metal Mining holds 15.93 per cent of shares, the ministry said.

Mind Id bought 14.9 per cent stake from Vale Canada, the Canadian subsidiary of Vale Group, and 5.1 per cent from Sumimoto, according to the statement.

"With this transaction, we add more state ownership in the mining sector," state-owned enterprises minister Erick Thohir said.

Gold claws back as economic uncertainty lifts appeal

"This is also a great step to strengthen the value chain in Indonesian and the development of the battery industry for electric cars." The Indonesian government is keen to build a holistic onshore electric vehicle industry, covering everything from the production of nickel chemicals needed for batteries, through to producing those batteries and eventually building vehicles domestically.

Mining Industry Indonesia changed its name from Inalum in August to distinguish its holding company function from its smelting operational business.

REUTERS

