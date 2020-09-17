ING-led banks win access to Citi accounts linked to failed Agritrade

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Singapore
A GROUP of banks led by ING Groep won a court order compelling Citigroup and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to reveal account details linked to failed commodities firm Agritrade International.
The Singapore ruling makes the two lenders share client names, bank statements...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes