Institutions have subscribed for 5.9b shares of Aramco IPO: lead bankers

Wed, Dec 04, 2019 - 6:07 AM

The institutional tranche of Saudi Aramco's planned initial public offering (IPO) has been almost three times oversubscribed, receiving orders worth 189.04 billion riyals (S$68.8 billion), financial advisers for the IPO said on Tuesday.
[RIYADH] Saudi Aramco has received orders worth 189.04 billion riyals (S$68.8 billion) for the institutional tranche of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its financial advisers said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The institutional bookbuilding began on Nov 17 and investors have until Dec 4 to place orders. Aramco plans to sell 1.5 per cent of its shares, in a deal which could raise up to US$25.6 billion.

The Saudi oil giant has received subscription orders from institutional buyers for around 5.9 billion shares so far, Samba Capital, NCB Capital and HSBC Saudi Arabia said.

