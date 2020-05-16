You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Iran's Opec governor dies after brain haemorrhage

Sat, May 16, 2020 - 1:13 PM

nz_Hossein_160582.jpg
Iran's Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DUBAI] Iran's Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has died of a brain haemorrhage two weeks after falling into a coma, the semi-official news agency ISNA reported on Saturday.

"Kazempour Ardebili ... passed away in a Tehran hospital a few hours ago," ISNA reported, without providing more details.

Kazempour Ardebili was a key figure in Iran's oil industry and served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy oil minister in the 1980s. He was ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as Opec governor.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold, silver race higher on fears of second virus wave

Petrobras looks to China's 'teapots' to keep oil exports flowing

Oil prices jump as demand shows signs of picking up

Hedge fund Tradeflow Capital made money amid Singapore commodity turmoil

Brazil's Petrobras warns economy has changed forever as it books massive impairment

Oil prices rise on dip in US crude stockpiles and IEA data

BREAKING NEWS

May 16, 2020 02:00 PM
Life & Culture

Listening during a pandemic

[NEW YORK] Crises have a way of shining a klieg light on the quality and depth of one's relationships.

May 16, 2020 01:36 PM
Banking & Finance

KKR picks rival TPG's Trehan to head India private equity business

[NEW YORK] KKR & Co has picked Gaurav Trehan, a partner from rival buyout firm TPG, to head its private equity...

May 16, 2020 01:20 PM
Government & Economy

India's coronavirus infections surpass China, but contagion slowing

[NEW DELHI] India's total novel coronavirus...

May 16, 2020 01:20 PM
Garage

Juul adds former Canadian health minister to e-cig giant's board

[SAN FRANCISCO] Former Canadian Health Minister Rona Ambrose has joined Juul Labs Inc's board of directors, the...

May 16, 2020 01:10 PM
Technology

Myanmar's US$800m tower sale shortlists CVC, Guodong

[YANGON] Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and Chinese wireless infrastructure company Guodong Group are...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.