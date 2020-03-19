You are here

Iraq to revoke freight rebate for April crude shipments to Europe, Americas: document

Thu, Mar 19, 2020 - 3:29 PM

[NEW DELHI] Iraq's Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) has informed its customers it is unable to compensate for a big jump in freight costs for crude oil cargoes heading to Europe and the Americas in April, a copy of a notice reviewed by Reuters showed on Thursday.

The decision was made because of "the dramatic and unprecedented changes in the freight rates in parallel with the steep drop in crude oil prices", the company said in the notice that was issued to customers.

Freight costs jumped globally because more ships are now needed to deliver oil, with Saudi Arabia and other Middle East producers ramping up output after talks to extend a production cut deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia broke down.

SOMO had been offering buyers for cargoes to Europe and the Americas a rebate if freight costs rose above a certain level, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The rebate was aimed at gaining market share in those regions, they said. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the matter.

SOMO's decision to revoke the rebate has taken buyers off guard as April-loading cargoes have already been allocated and traded in the market, the sources said.

In its notice SOMO said it could review nominations for April cargoes that it had received earlier if it did not reach an agreement on the freight rebate with its customers.

"It's obvious that buyers in Europe and the Americas won't choose (Iraq's) sour crude as they can buy cheaper oil from Russia and the United States," one of the sources said.

This could mean that more Iraqi oil could be diverted to Asia, he said.

SOMO could not be immediately reached for comment.

