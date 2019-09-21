You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan allows vaccination of pigs as swine fever spreads east

Sat, Sep 21, 2019 - 1:02 PM

nz_pigs_210919.jpg
Japan will allow the vaccination of pigs to prevent swine fever spreading, the agriculture ministry said in a statement issued Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japan will allow the vaccination of pigs to prevent swine fever spreading, the agriculture ministry said in a statement issued Friday.

The ministry also asks makers of livestock drugs to boost production of swine-fever vaccine as the disease has spread to the eastern area, one of Japan's main pork-producing regions.

The ministry has failed to contain the disease, which broke out in September 2018 for the first time in 26 years. The virus, which was first found in a farm in central Japan, has been spread to other areas by wildlife, according to the ministry.

The ministry had to weigh the decision to allow vaccination of pigs amid concerns such a measure may have a negative impact on pork exports, agriculture minister Taku Eto said Friday.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Mitsubishi likely to cut earnings forecast on rogue oil losses at Singapore unit: analyst

Saudi oil attack: Where are we a week on and what happens next?

Malaysia keeps October crude palm oil export duty at zero per cent

Beef falls out of favour as Americans chomp on fewer hamburgers

China's Xi condemns oil attacks, urges restraint in call with Saudi king: Xinhua

Oil slips on trade fears but soars in week after Saudi production attacked

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly