You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan, S Korea ban Canadian wheat imports over bioengineered plants

Mon, Jun 18, 2018 - 11:14 PM

doc70mz5ohoegx11yl3d8je_doc70ftge3n8m81dwa3ubvy.jpg
The world's sixth largest wheat producer sought to reassure trading partners on Monday that genetically modified wheat plants discovered on an Alberta farm were few and posed no food safety risks, after Japan and South Korea halted Canadian wheat imports.

[OTTAWA] The world's sixth largest wheat producer sought to reassure trading partners on Monday that genetically modified wheat plants discovered on an Alberta farm were few and posed no food safety risks, after Japan and South Korea halted Canadian wheat imports.

Wheat sales contribute about Can$11 billion (S$11.2 billion) to the Canadian economy each year.

The temporary import bans were another blow to Canadian farmers who faced costly delays in getting grains to markets this year due to a disruption in rail shipping to ports blamed on winter storms.

"South Korea and Japan have initiated a temporary suspension of trade in wheat while they undertake a review of the comprehensive investigation and testing already completed by Canadian officials," trade department spokesman Jesse Wilson told AFP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"That testing concluded that this wheat is not in the food supply, it has never been approved or used in trade and that the wheat was isolated to a few plants along an access road," he said in an email.

Ottawa, he added, "is working with foreign trading partners to ensure they have all the necessary information to make informed decisions and limit market disruptions."

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency announced on June 14 that a genetically modified (GM) wheat plot was discovered last summer by a farmer in Alberta who was surprised to see wheat resist after a Roundup spray.

Canadian authorities determined the herbicide-tolerant wheat was a banned Monsanto GM wheat line, which had been used in several confined field trials two decades ago in Canada and the United States.

The stray GM wheat was found about 300 kilometers from one of those testing sites.

Unauthorized GM wheat was also found in US states of Oregon in 2013, Montana in 2014 and Washington two years ago. But these were not the same strains as those found in Canada.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Australia's Atlas Iron gets US$290m bid from Hancock Prospecting unit

Australia's Atlas Iron gets US$290m bid from Hancock Prospecting unit

Singapore LNG inks storage and reloading deal with energy trader Trafigura

Hedge funds get bullish on oil again as OPEC prepares to meet

Hedge funds get bullish on oil again as OPEC prepares to meet

Noble Group halts shares as restructuring hangs in balance

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_180618_5.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Emerging demand for digital expertise on listed boards

BP_Ropemaker Place_180618_7.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Real Estate

Ho Bee Land acquires freehold Grade A London property with £650m investment

BT_20180618_VIGRAB18_3473153.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Grab secures S$500m facility from HSBC for vehicle fleet financing

Most Read

1 Mahathir rejects Jho Low deal for immunity: report
2 Ex-Malaysian PM Najib and family spotted in Langkawi with 30 bags
3 Saving Hyflux: stakeholders, patience is vital now
4 Emerging prime areas challenge traditional districts 9, 10, 11
5 O&M stocks appear to be decoupling from oil prices
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ASIA_180618_99.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Stocks

Asia: Markets tumble as Trump tariffs spark trade war fears; Singapore stocks down 0.97%

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jun 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Soilbuild wins bid for Kemaman Point en bloc sale with S$143.88m offer

BP_SGexp_180618_62.jpg
Jun 18, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore non-oil domestic exports surge 15.5% in May, beating forecasts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening