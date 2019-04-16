You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan's 2017/18 CO2 emissions drop to 8-year low

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 10:55 AM

lwx_smoke_160419_90.jpg
Japan's greenhouse gas emissions dropped 1.2 per cent to an eight-year low in the financial year ended March 31, 2018, government figures showed on Tuesday, due to an increased use of renewable energy and higher utilisation of nuclear plants.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's greenhouse gas emissions dropped 1.2 per cent to an eight-year low in the financial year ended March 31, 2018, government figures showed on Tuesday, due to an increased use of renewable energy and higher utilisation of nuclear plants.

Emissions in the 2017 financial year declined for a fourth straight year to 1.292 billion metric tonnes of CO2 equivalent from 1.308 billion tonnes in the previous year, hitting their lowest since 2009, according to revised data released by the environment ministry.

Japan, the world's fifth-biggest carbon emitter, has set a target to cut its emissions by 26 per cent from 2013 levels to 1.042 billion tonnes by 2030. The latest figure represents an 8.4 per cent reduction from 2013 levels, data showed.

Emissions had surged after the 2011 nuclear disaster at Fukushima that led to the closure of atomic power plants and an increased reliance on fossil fuel-fired energy, but have turned lower after hitting a peak of 1.410 billion tonnes in the 2013 financial year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Japan has been criticised by environmental activists for its heavy use of coal-fired power generation and plans to build new coal-fired plants.

The nation's final energy consumption rose 0.9 per cent in the 2017 financial year from a year earlier, up for the first time since the 2011 nuclear disaster, as a severe winter boosted consumption in households, according to revised data from the industry ministry issued last Friday.

Domestic supply of primary energy climbed 1.2 per cent in the 2017 financial year, with the supply from fossil fuels decreasing for four straight years and that from non-fossil fuels such as renewable and nuclear energy increasing for five consecutive years, the industry ministry said.

Renewable energy accounted for 16 per cent of electric power generation of 1.0602 trillion kilowatt hour (kWh) in the 2017 financial year, up 1.4 percentage points year-on-year. Nuclear energy came at 3.1 per cent, up 1.4 percentage points while thermal power was at 80.9 per cent, down 2.8 percentage points, the industry said.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

India gold smuggling slowed by election seizures of cash, bullion

Consortium led by Keppel Infrastructure unit bags S$52.5m Jurong Island pipelines project

Petrobras CEO denies government interference after diesel price hike canceled

Oil rally stalls on talk of OPEC+ boosting output

Yinson could pull plug on Ezion's lifeline

Gold slips to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asian Pay TV Trust up 22% as Foxconn-linked manager mulls options

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Must Read

Apr 16, 2019
Consumer

STB to launch expression of interest exercise for Jurong Lake District integrated tourism project

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

lwx_ hyflux _160419_1.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening