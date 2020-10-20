You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Japan's oldest mill turns to cleaner steel to take on China

Tue, Oct 20, 2020 - 2:36 PM

file7bs24b9lu1hkr1qr3ky.jpg
Japan's oldest steel mill is venturing into recycling the industrial metal to tackle climate change and survive a race with Chinese mills.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan's oldest steel mill is venturing into recycling the industrial metal to tackle climate change and survive a race with Chinese mills.

Nippon Steel has been making steel from mined iron and coal in blast furnaces for more than a century. But as competition heats up, president Eiji Hashimoto called on his staff last month to examine an alternative process that recycles steel from scrap in an electric-arc furnace to cut costs and help it expand in emerging Asian economies.

Nippon Steel has so far distanced itself from electric-arc furnaces partly because of technological hurdles in making high-end steel even though its units and affiliates have used the technology. Electric-arc furnaces are estimated to release only a fourth of the carbon dioxide compared with traditional furnaces, according to Tokyo Steel Manufacturing, Japan's biggest maker of recycled steel.

With mills in top producer China catching up on technology and making inroads into Nippon's key market of South-east Asia, the company is looking to cleaner steel to cut costs and maintain its market share. The cost of building an electric-arc furnace is estimated at a 20th of a blast furnace, according to Tatsuya Kikkawa, an analyst at JPMorgan Securities Japan Co.

The use of electric-arc furnaces, which are cheaper to set up, "will enable the company to expand in many regions more flexibly and quickly", said Mr Kikkawa. "With scrap piling up more and more, the company intends to utilise the resource while curtailing initial investment in facilities."

SEE ALSO

WWF Australia drones to drop seeds for koala gum trees

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The world's third-biggest steelmaker also plans to build an electric-arc furnace in western Japan to produce electrical steel, a critical material for electric vehicles' motors. It will be its first attempt to make that variety in that type of furnace.

Global efforts to combat climate change are putting pressure on the steel sector. While switching to an electric-arc furnace can cut emissions, some lobbyists and investors are calling for fossil-fuel free green steel production by developing new technologies such as the use of hydrogen.

Nippon Steel this year set up a committee to discuss how it will take steps to achieve zero carbon emissions. The company is working on its target for emission cuts by 2030 and 2050, and will unveil the plan by March, Mr Hashimoto said.

CHINESE COMPETITION

Developing expertise in recycling steel will also give Nippon Steel more options for overseas expansion as it seeks to compensate for a dim demand outlook in Japan, said Mr Hashimoto.

Steelmaking capacity in South-east Asia will surge by 69 per cent if all projects to build integrated mills - mostly outlined by Chinese companies - come onstream, according to an estimate from the region's industry group.

"An era of mega-competition is coming soon," said JPMorgan's Mr Kikkawa. "The most pressing issue is how the company is going to win in a life-or-death race."

Nippon Steel previously said China is set to tighten its grip on the global steel market as the economy recovers faster from the coronavirus pandemic and mills expand into high-quality products.

"We'll be prepared to confront Chinese producers," said Mr Hashimoto. "We have no strategies without being conscious of them.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold inches lower on caution over US coronavirus aid

Australia's commodities heartland set for major hydrogen plant

BHP posts 7% rise in iron ore output, flags production hit in Q2

Oil dips after Opec+ meeting as Libyan supply boost weighs

Conoco to buy Concho for US$9.7b to create shale giant

UK energy regulator to introduce new rules for suppliers to protect customers

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 20, 2020 02:50 PM
Government & Economy

Thai economy faces severe shocks, slow recovery: central bank chief

[BANGKOK] Thailand's economy faces severe shocks from the coronavirus pandemic and a recovery is expected to take at...

Oct 20, 2020 02:36 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks drop on caution over US stimulus package

[TOKYO] Japanese shares ended lower on Tuesday, tracking overnight Wall Street losses, as investors cautiously...

Oct 20, 2020 02:26 PM
Banking & Finance

China's super rich got US$1.5t richer during pandemic: report

[BEIJING] China's super wealthy have earned a record US$1.5 trillion in 2020, more than the past five years combined...

Oct 20, 2020 02:18 PM
Life & Culture

Got crystals? Gem mining could be your full-time job

[NEW YORK] Moonstones in Montana, amethyst and emeralds in North Carolina, garnet and quartz in upstate New York. At...

Oct 20, 2020 02:10 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slip on fears of lockdowns in Europe

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed lower on Tuesday, weighed by miners and bank stocks, as surging coronavirus...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: IReit, Suntec Reit, Cromwell E-Reit, Sabana Reit, Keppel Reit

Agencies 'firing on all cylinders' to create jobs; capabilities can be acquired over time

Suntec Reit prices S$200m perps at 3.8%

Nanofilm's listing on SGX could draw tech aspirants, spur greater diversity

Cromwell E-Reit unit establishes 1.5b euro medium-term note programme

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for