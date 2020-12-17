You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Jurong Port in talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Thu, Dec 17, 2020 - 5:50 AM

nz_hinleong_171220.jpg
Singapore's state-backed operator Jurong Port Pte is in advanced talks to buy a stake in a petroleum storage hub from the family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
PHOTO: HIN LEONG

Singapore

SINGAPORE'S state-backed operator Jurong Port Pte is in advanced talks to buy a stake in a petroleum storage hub from the family behind collapsed oil trader Hin Leong Trading Pte, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The deal is for the roughly 40 per cent stake in Universal Terminal held by the Lim family, the sources said.

The sale would still need to win support from Hin Leong's creditors, one of the sources said. It is unclear if other bidders who were previously exploring their own deals are still challenging Jurong Port for the stake.

If the sale goes through, it could help monetise one of the biggest assets held by the Lim family, which is grappling with the fallout that's hit Hin Leong amid allegations of fraud.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The former heavyweight in global marine fuel trading owes US$3.5 billion to more than 20 banks in one of the biggest commodities scandals in decades, while some creditors and court-appointed managers have taken legal action against the family to recover the money.

A Lim family representative didn't respond to a request for comment. Universal Terminal comprises the bulk of the Lims' business assets, which also include the trading house and a fleet of vessels. A Jurong Port spokesperson declined to comment.

The storage hub counts PetroChina Co and Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund as its other shareholders. A spokesperson from PetroChina International (Singapore) Pte said the company is unable to comment on this issue. A Macquarie spokesperson also declined to comment.

Universal Terminal started operations on Singapore's Jurong Island in 2008, and its facilities, which include 78 storage tanks and 15 jetties, offer 2.33 million cubic metres of storage capacity, according to its website.

Universal Terminal was developed at a cost of S$750 million, making it one of the largest independent petroleum-products storage facilities in Asia-Pacific.

Singapore's Jurong Port operates ports and terminals handling cement, steel, containers and fuel in the city-state. The company also has overseas ventures in China and Indonesia. BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 17, 2020 12:33 AM
Government & Economy

US Congress 'closing in' on US$900b Covid-19 aid package

[WASHINGTON] US congressional negotiators on Wednesday were "closing in on" a US$900 billion Covid-19 aid package...

Dec 17, 2020 12:20 AM
Government & Economy

US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

[WASHINGTON] The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on companies based in China and the United Arab...

Dec 17, 2020 12:04 AM
Real Estate

US homebuilder confidence eases from record, remains robust

[WASHINGTON] US homebuilder confidence eased slightly in December to the second-best level on record following the...

Dec 16, 2020 11:57 PM
Energy & Commodities

Aramco may have to sell assets, borrow more to maintain Saudi dividend

[DUBAI] Oil giant Aramco, whose dividend remains vital to helping Saudi Arabia contain a huge deficit, may have to...

Dec 16, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

Switzerland ready to meet US for talks over currency manipulator label

[ZURICH] The Swiss government is open to bilateral talks with the US Treasury Department which on Wednesday labelled...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore port in advanced talks for Lim family's terminal stake

Britain's top court gives go-ahead to Heathrow expansion

Keong Hong Holdings has new substantial shareholder

Workplace arrangements under review with Phase 3 reopening

Singapore stocks close higher on Wednesday, STI up 0.6%

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for