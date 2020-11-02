You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Just when Australia needs it, wheat farmers start bumper harvest

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 11:11 AM

rk_AUS-farm_021120.jpg
For the past few years, crop machinery has sat idle in many Australian farm sheds as a devastating drought left almost nothing to harvest across the country's pancake-flat eastern wheatbelt.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MOREE, Australia] For the past few years, crop machinery has sat idle in many Australian farm sheds as a devastating drought left almost nothing to harvest across the country's pancake-flat eastern wheatbelt.

As the southern summer approaches, however, Ben Ledingham now watches combine harvesters race up and down wheat fields on his family's property just outside Moree, an inland town in New South Wales.

Many of the areas worst hit by the three-year drought in the country's east, including Moree, are now leading an agricultural recovery that is tipped to produce Australia's third-biggest wheat crop in 30 years.

"They only did a couple of hours really, the last couple of years, a little bit of grain that we found," Ledingham said of the combine harvesters.

"It was quite painful seeing things parked in sheds and not getting used. At least it is all running now." The golden harvest also coincides with rising concerns over dry conditions in the Black Sea growing region - Ukraine, Russia, and Kazakhstan - which has put a rocket under international wheat prices in recent weeks, pushing prices to a six-year high of above US$6.30 a bushel.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The bumper wheat season is expected to produce 29 million tonnes across the continent, up 90 per cent from last season, according to government forecasts.

That could hardly come at a better time for Australia. Like most economies, Australia has been pushed deep into fiscal deficit and its jobs market roiled by the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet in the eastern wheatbelt, the agricultural sector is looking for workers.

"The big issue is about finding skilled staff - if someone has a rough idea what they are doing, they are in demand. Out here, you wouldn't know there's a pandemic," said Tracy Blackburn, who helps run a family agricultural operation in central New South Wales.

THREAT TO FORECASTS The main threat to strong wheat production forecasts is that rain will interfere with harvests in the east. Meanwhile, a dry end to the West Australian season on the other side of the continent could cut yields.

When Reuters visited the eastern state wheatbelt last week, several farmers said they had been disrupted by wet weather almost since harvesting began in early October. In some cases, the quality of the crop had been affected by the wet.

Yet the early signs for the country's biggest crop of the year are still strong.

At a storage site in Moree, trucks are rolling in earlier than usual, building up grain bunkers in preparation for the wheat to be transported to domestic and international buyers.

"The bunkers are quite advanced to what they would normally be for this time of the year," said Jaimee Maunder, a grain merchant at CHS Broadbent.

Maunder said farmers were on track to harvest excess grain, which bodes well for exports.

Australian wheat exports are forecast to almost double with grain to go to markets like Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, Philippines, Korea and China.

Money generated from good crops has brought new life to Australia's rural centres, many of which suffered severe water shortages until heavy rains broke the drought early this year.

"The whole township of Moree and local towns are getting a lot better business. People are starting to spend money and that's helping a lot, it's really turning everything around," said Ledingham.

Boutique stores have started opening in Moree's town centre even as the pandemic prompts similar businesses to close in Australia's big cities. One pub manager told Reuters that farmers were too busy to come out for a drink, though he expects patronage to pick up after the harvest ends.

The crop has both lifted community spirits and visibly changed the countryside.

From his a tractor perched above ready-to-harvest grain, Alexander Madden, a Moree farmer, can see golden fields that stretch almost endlessly across the wheatbelt.

"Seeing what's in front of you and knowing what's in the silo, it's virtually in the bank so it's pleasing just to know that we're harvesting big crops again," Madden said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Mukesh Ambani loses US$5b as oil sinks Reliance shares

Ambitious but controversial: Japan's new hydrogen project

Slump in Nordic power prices prompts hedging revival

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

Gold rises on US election jitters; steady dollar caps gains

World's largest consumer of sugar wants its people to eat more

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 08:12 PM
Consumer

Starbucks to bring its lattes and frappes to Laos next year

[SEATTLE] Starbucks' green-siren logo, lattes and Frappuccinos will soon be making their debut in Laos, as the world...

Nov 2, 2020 08:07 PM
Government & Economy

Euro zone factories boomed in October as Germany roared

[LONDON] Manufacturing growth in the euro zone boomed in October but the recovery from severely depressed activity...

Nov 2, 2020 07:05 PM
Government & Economy

Heavier fines for data breaches, more support for legitimate uses under amended PDPA

[SINGAPORE] Companies will be penalised more heavily for data breaches while also getting more freedom to use...

Nov 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 2, 2020 06:06 PM
Stocks

STI closes 0.8% higher at 2,443.13, ahead of US elections and Ant's mega listing

WITH investors holding their breath ahead of the US presidential election and the mega listing of Ant Financial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

DBS names Rachel Chew as head of group cash product management

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for