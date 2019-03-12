You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

LME launches seven new contracts

Tue, Mar 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190312_LLLMX12_3721121.jpg
The London Metal Exchange hopes to boost volumes to make up for weaker revenues last year resulting from fee cuts.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

London

THE London Metal Exchange (LME) launched seven new cash-settled futures contracts on Monday, including hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel, alumina and cobalt, aiming to attract more business after profits fell last year.

The world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals wants a stronger portfolio of products as competition intensifies with rival exchanges, such as CME Group Inc of the United States.

The steel and alumina contracts have the best chance of succeeding, according to analysts, traders and other industry sources.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The 142-year-old LME has lost market share in recent years to the CME and China's Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

The LME has been slower than its rivals to launch new products, but it has recently developed new technology that makes launching new contracts easier, faster and less expensive.

The exchange hopes to boost volumes to make up for weaker revenues last year resulting from fee cuts as it rowed back after heavy criticism about a previous jump in fees.

Volumes at the LME rose 5 per cent last year, but core profit fell by 10 per cent in the commodities segment of its parent, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd.

The LME has high hopes for its new HRC contracts, believing it can tap into a massive global steel sector that has seen surging volumes develop in Chinese ferrous contracts.

HRC is steel that is heat processed into metal sheets used for car bodies and household appliances.

The LME is launching regional HRC contracts initially covering North America and China, and later adding northern Europe.

They will compete with the CME's Nymex exchange for US metal and on ShFE for Chinese material.

The LME already has steel rebar and scrap contracts.

The LME also plans to launch a contract for alumina, the raw material to make aluminium, which has seen sharp price swings recently.

The alumina price twice spiked and tumbled last year, opening up a market for both consumers and producers to hedge the price.

The LME already has a physically-settled contract in cobalt , a metal key for electric vehicle batteries, but it hopes to gain more traction with its new cash-settled product .

The other new products are minor metal molybdenum plus two regional aluminium premium contracts for US Midwest and Europe. REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Oil rises as Saudis continue to slash supply

French government working on 'more ambitious' energy and climate bill

IEA sees US leading global oil supply growth to 2024

Qatar seeks more Russia deals after ‘great' Rosneft investment

Mermaid Maritime associate extends rig contract at 'materially lower' rates

Stamford Tyres posts Q3 net profit of S$20,000 - down by 98%

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NRMAX12_3721101.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Transport

SilkAir continues to operate 737 Max 8, monitoring developments

Most Read

1 Chinese insurers expanding in Singapore; eyeing South-east Asia
2 Spanish tycoon paying huge premium for Stanley St shophouse
3 Retirement income products: flavour of the times
4 Oxley's 1953 moves a third of its units; Sustained Land's One Meyer 14% sold
5 Hot stock: Hi-P International shares up 9% during Monday session, highest in 10 months

Must Read

BP_SGcbd_120319_3.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Garage

Companies racing to innovate drive a booming business

BT_20190312_ANGCHINA12_3721082.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Stocks

HKEx's China stock futures to pose competition for SGX

BT_20190312_NBBREXIT12_3721062.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Government & Economy

May's deal hangs on the EU concessions A-G Cox can obtain

BT_20190312_MTWENERGY22_3721079.jpg
Mar 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ramping up the fight for renewable energy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening