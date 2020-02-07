You are here

Malaysia delays largest palm meet to June over coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Malaysia's biggest palm oil conference has been postponed to June because of health and safety concerns about the rising number of cases of a fast-spreading coronavirus, organisers Bursa Malaysia Derivatives said.
The Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition, or POC2020, will be rescheduled to June 22 to 24, from its original dates of March 2 to 4.

"The safety and health of all those involved in a primary concern," the organisers said in a statement announcing the postponement.

Held annually for the past 30 years, the conference is one of most highly anticipated in South-east Asia, drawing more than 2,000 participants, they added.

