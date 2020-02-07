You are here

Malaysia delays largest palm meet to June over coronavirus outbreak

Fri, Feb 07, 2020 - 3:46 PM

Malaysia's biggest palm oil conference has been postponed to June because of health and safety concerns about the rising number of cases of a fast-spreading coronavirus, organisers Bursa Malaysia Derivatives said.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Palm and Lauric Oils Price Outlook Conference and Exhibition, or POC2020, will be rescheduled to June 22 to 24, from its original dates of March 2 to 4.

"The safety and health of all those involved in a primary concern," the organisers said in a statement announcing the postponement.

Held annually for the past 30 years, the conference is one of the most highly anticipated in South-east Asia, drawing more than 2,000 participants, the organisers added. 

