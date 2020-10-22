You are here

Malaysia says allegations of forced labour in palm plantations is 'old issue'

Thu, Oct 22, 2020 - 4:31 PM

Malaysia said on Thursday it viewed US allegations of forced labour in palm oil plantations as an "old issue" but it was willing to take appropriate action if needed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Last month, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) banned the imports of palm products from FGV Holdings on suspicion of forced labour in its manufacturing process, and Malaysia said it anticipated another plantation firm could be banned as well.

In a statement on Thursday, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the country had already halted the recruitment of new foreign workers.

"Therefore, the issue of forced labour raised and reported by the US Department of Labour is an old issue and has been taken action by the industry," he said.

"However, with the increasing incidents, MPIC is ready to consider appropriate action to address the issue," he said, using the ministry's acronym.

The world's second-largest palm producer has stopped the entry of new foreign workers from June until the end of the year as part of Covid-19 containment measures, but planters said it has exacerbated a long-standing labour shortage and impacted production.

Meanwhile, labour groups allege that thousands of foreign workers employed by the industry remain subject to forced labour conditions.

Mr Mohd Khairuddin said the government views the US allegations seriously and the two countries need a fair platform to address the allegations that could affect bilateral trade.

"Undoubtedly, the US is an important market for Malaysian agricultural products which is one of the largest contributors to the country's export earnings," he said.

Malaysia exported RM14.1 billion (S$4.61 billion) worth of agricultural commodities to the US from January to August this year, he said.

The US is Malaysia's second-largest agri-commodity trading partner, accounting for 15 per cent of the nation's exports during the first half of 2020, according to government data.

REUTERS

