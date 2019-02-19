You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia to end bauxite mining ban despite environment fears

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 3:35 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will next month lift a ban on bauxite mining that has been in place for three years, a minister said on Tuesday, despite warnings the move may cause serious environmental damage.

The mining of bauxite, the main ore used to smelt aluminium, took off in Malaysia to feed strong Chinese demand after neighbouring Indonesia banned exports in 2014.

But the authorities imposed a ban after complaints that pits across the bauxite-rich central state of Pahang were blighting the landscape, rivers were being stained red by mining run-off, and there was a rise in respiratory problems and skin rashes.

In addition, critics said most of the mining was illegal, and done amateurishly with no government oversight.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Xavier Jayakumar, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister, said the new government which took power last year has decided not to extend a moratorium which ends on March 31.

"Industry players can resume mining by April, but they must adhere to strict mining conditions," he told AFP, adding the move was to allow Pahang to earn crucial extra revenue.

The announcement will also allow some 432,000 tonnes of high-grade bauxite, stored at Kuantan port on the South China Sea, to be shipped overseas.

Kuantan Member of Parliament Fuziah Salleh, representing a party in the ruling coalition, criticised the decision to lift the ban, warning that waste would once again be washed into waterways.

Mining will "pollute the rivers which are sources of water for the locals", she told AFP.

Bauxite mining can release carcinogenic heavy metals such as strontium, caesium and other harmful substances, as well as low levels of radiation.

It is not clear whether the policy shift will lead to a new boom in bauxite mining in Malaysia, however, particularly as Indonesia started allowing exports again in 2017.

AFP

Energy & Commodities

Australia's Oil Search banks on 2020 sign-off for major expansion

China relaxes its solar subsidy programme that rattled market

China state utility, independent gas firm jointly build east China pipeline: report

Chinese traders halt Australian coal orders as customs delays pile up: sources

Oil gains as investors grow optimistic over Opec output deal

Fuel duties jacked up for diesel vehicles

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 DBS Q4 net profit rises 10% to S$1.32b; sees high single-digit income growth for 2019

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

singapore-budget-revenue-and-spending-breakdown-2019.png
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Infographics

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening