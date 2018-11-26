Malaysia to fully implement new biodiesel programme from February 2019

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia on Monday said it will start to phase in a higher biodiesel mandate from next month, with the new rule coming into full force from February in an effort to bolster the palm oil industry.

The so-called B10 biodiesel programme, which will raise the minimum bio-content that local producers must put in biodiesel to 10 per cent from the current 7 per cent, will be implemented for the transportation sector in phases beginning Dec 1, Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok said.

"The petroleum companies will have two months to make the switch from the current B7 to B10 before its mandatory implementation on Feb 1," she said.

REUTERS