Malaysia's end-Nov palm oil stockpiles fall to 1.56m tonnes: MPOB

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's end-November palm oil inventories fell to their lowest since June 2017, declining 0.58 per cent from the previous month to 1.56 million tonnes, data from industry regulator the Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Thursday.

Crude palm oil production shrank 13.51 per cent from October to 1.49 million tonnes.

Palm oil exports declined 22.16 per cent month-on-month to 1.3 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters poll had estimated November inventories would fall 2 per cent to 1.54 million tonnes. Production was seen down 10 per cent, while exports were seen falling 16.4 per cent.

