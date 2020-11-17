You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Malaysia's FGV posts quarterly profit, expects palm prices to remain strong

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 3:09 PM

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia's FGV Holdings (FGV), the world's largest crude palm oil producer, on Tuesday posted a third-quarter profit compared with a year-ago loss and said it expects the commodity's price to remain strong until the end of 2020.

The company, which posted its second consecutive quarterly profit, attributed results to higher crude palm oil (CPO) prices and lower losses in its sugar sector.

FGV in August reported a second-quarter profit of RM20.5 million (S$6.7 million).

"We expect both fresh fruit bunches and CPO production in Q4 FY2020 to be impacted by weather uncertainties and partial lockdown in Sabah," Haris Fadzilah Hassan, FGV's group chief executive, said in a bourse filing.

Sabah is Malaysia's largest palm oil producing state, accounting for 25 per cent of the nation's production, but a partial lockdown was imposed in some districts last month after a surge in coronavirus infections.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Third-quarter net profit was RM136.9 million, versus a loss of RM262.4 million a year ago.

Revenue rose to RM3.99 billion, from RM3.55 billion last year.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Gold inches higher on softer dollar, virus woes; vaccine hopes cap gains

Mining magnate Gertler says he paid US$83m for royalties from Congo's Metalkol

Natural gas is worst performer among top commodities on weather

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariff hits Australian farmers

Fortescue assessing green ammonia plant in Australia's Tasmania

Court gives nod for KrisEnergy scheme meeting, extends debt stay to January

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 03:08 PM
Consumer

New cruise ships are ready to sail with nowhere to go

[OHIO] Normally when a new ship wraps construction at a shipyard, it's cause for a party, with executives in sharp...

Nov 17, 2020 02:57 PM
Government & Economy

Fugitive businessman Jho Low says 1MDB millions taken by him were 'loans'

[KUALA LUMPUR] Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho has claimed that millions of dollars siphoned from 1MDB, Malaysia's...

Nov 17, 2020 02:43 PM
Technology

Samsung intensifies chip wars with bet it can catch TSMC by 2022

[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics is pouring US$116 billion into its next-generation chip business that includes...

Nov 17, 2020 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher on hopes for new vaccine

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed higher Tuesday following overnight global rallies fuelled by the announcement of a...

Nov 17, 2020 02:27 PM
Government & Economy

Saudi wealth fund is making another splash but this time at home

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is turning homeward.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stocks: SIA, SATS climb as vaccine hopes spur rally

Brokers' take: Analysts upbeat on Genting Singapore after Q3 recovery, vaccine news

Black Friday plus Covid add up to crunch time for retailers

Cortina plans to acquire Sincere Watch for S$84.5m

Buffett's Berkshire invests in four big drugmakers

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for