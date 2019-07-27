You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mexican government unveils winners for new oil refinery work

Sat, Jul 27, 2019 - 12:30 PM

nz_andres_270754.jpg
Lopez Obrador this year threw out bids for it by engineering groups as too expensive, handing oversight of the project to cash-strapped state oil firm Pemex.
PHOTO: DPA

[MEXICO CITY] Mexico's government on Friday unveiled the winners of contracts to build and develop an ambitious new oil refinery, which include Samsung Engineering and KBR.

The US$8 billion refinery planned in the southern port of Dos Bocas is one of the flagship infrastructure projects of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who wants to make Mexico more self-sufficient and wean it off gasoline imports.

Lopez Obrador this year threw out bids for it by engineering groups as too expensive, handing oversight of the project to cash-strapped state oil firm Pemex.

Many financial analysts have questioned the wisdom of the refinery, arguing it makes more sense to import fuel.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

However, the government is adamant it must go ahead.

A block of work that includes the coking plant for what would be Mexico's biggest refinery was won by Fluor Enterprises and ICA Fluor, a tie-up between Mexico's ICA and Fluor Corp, the energy ministry said in a statement.

Samsung Engineering and Asociados Constructores DBNR jointly won two blocks for work including the hydrodesulfurisation plant. Meanwhile KBR and Mexican construction firm Grupo Hosto won two others for work such as the gas generator plant, among others.

A contractual bundle for the site's product storage facilities will be tendered next year, the ministry said.

The refinery in the president's home state of Tabasco is scheduled to process 340,000 barrels per day of Mexico's flagship grade, Maya heavy crude, and to be completed by 2022.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Iran releases 9 Indian sailors from seized tanker

Oil gains on US economic data, Gulf crude tanker dispute

Gold loses some shine as investors await FOMC meeting

Oil climbs on Iran tensions, US inventory decline

NSL OilChem Waste Management opens S$40m wastewater treatment plant

Oil falls 1% despite large US stockpile decline

Editor's Choice

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

nz_epicentre_260788.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Epicentre to dismiss uncontactable chairman, conduct investigative audit

Must Read

BT_20190727_OFC27NEW_3846890-1.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Brunch

Where's the good in that? A millenial unpicks that pithy but perilously imprecise phrase: Doing well by doing good

nz_factory_270719.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output down 6.9%, less than expected

nz_privatehome_260722.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Real Estate

Private home prices up 1.5% in Q2; 2019 could end in positive territory

BT_20190727_STMOM27_3846733.jpg
Jul 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Q2 unemployment up for Singaporeans amid 'subdued' hiring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly