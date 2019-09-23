You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Middle East tensions lift oil prices more than 1%

Mon, Sep 23, 2019 - 7:59 AM

BP_oil_230919_48.jpg
Oil prices gained more than 1 per cent to hit their highest levels in two sessions at the start of Monday's trade as Middle East tensions remained elevated, supporting prices.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices gained more than 1 per cent to hit their highest levels in two sessions at the start of Monday's trade as Middle East tensions remained elevated, supporting prices.

The Pentagon has ordered additional troops to be deployed in the Gulf region to strengthen Saudi Arabia's air and missile defences following an attack on Saudi oil facilities.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that the troops are for "deterrence and defence" and Washington aimed to avoid war with Iran.

Brent crude futures touched an intraday high of US$65.50 a barrel, but eased to US$64.97, up 69 cents by 2323 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at US$58.78 a barrel, up 69 cents, after earlier hitting a high of US$59.39.

In the United States, the impact of Tropical Storm Imelda on refineries in Texas has eased as Exxon Mobil Corp and Valero Corp restarted their crude processing units over the weekend.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Energy & Commodities

Big firms commit to slash emissions ahead of UN climate summit

The world's oil security blanket has been torched

Japan allows vaccination of pigs as swine fever spreads east

Mitsubishi likely to cut earnings forecast on rogue oil losses at Singapore unit: analyst

Saudi oil attack: Where are we a week on and what happens next?

Malaysia keeps October crude palm oil export duty at zero per cent

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly