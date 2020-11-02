You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Mukesh Ambani loses US$5b as oil sinks Reliance shares

Mon, Nov 02, 2020 - 4:14 PM

file7ck3dslyda9a3loi3sa.jpg
Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, lost as much as US$5 billion from his net worth as Reliance Industries' shares tumbled to the lowest price in more than three months following a drop in quarterly profit.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[MUMBAI] Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, lost as much as US$5 billion from his net worth as Reliance Industries' shares tumbled to the lowest price in more than three months following a drop in quarterly profit.

The stock of India's most-valuable company fell as much as 6.8 per cent in Mumbai on Monday as of 12.21 pm, slipping the most since May 12 and touching the lowest since July 20. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex only declined as much as 0.7 per cent. The slide also shaved down Mr Ambani's wealth to about US$73 billion to mark his worst day since March, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The refining-to-retail conglomerate reported a 15 per cent decline in quarterly profit to 95.7 billion rupees (S$1.75 billion) late on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit fuel demand. Revenue fell 24 per cent to 1.16 trillion rupees.

Reliance's oil refining unit has suffered a plunge in demand for transportation fuels, with Covid-19 forcing people to stay home. The conglomerate is in the midst of a transformation led by Mr Ambani, 63, as he looks to turn the oil-and-petrochemicals giant into a technology and digital services company by bolstering its telecom and e-commerce businesses.

The slip in earnings backs Mr Ambani's strategy and highlights the increasing need for Reliance to reduce its dependence on the energy sector and boost businesses that seek to leverage India's billion-plus consumers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Reliance's gross refining margin - or profit from refining a barrel of crude oil into fuels - fell to US$5.7 per barrel in the latest quarter compared with US$9.4 a year earlier, the company said. Meanwhile, the profit at its telecom business under Reliance Jio Infocomm nearly tripled over the same period.

Reliance shares have rallied about 29 per cent this year, while Sensex has slipped 4 per cent, as investors cheered Mr Ambani's fundraising spree that saw Reliance mop over US$25 billion by selling stakes in its digital and retail units. The jump also triggered one of the biggest wealth surges as Mr Ambani amassed US$19.1 billion in 2020 through Friday, becoming the world's sixth-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

"The stock is correcting a part of its sharp gains registered over the last few months," said Arun Kejriwal, founder at KRIS, an investment advisory firm in Mumbai. "Now, the market is booking its profits."

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Ambitious but controversial: Japan's new hydrogen project

Slump in Nordic power prices prompts hedging revival

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

Gold rises on US election jitters; steady dollar caps gains

World's largest consumer of sugar wants its people to eat more

Just when Australia needs it, wheat farmers start bumper harvest

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 2, 2020 04:30 PM
Government & Economy

Construction projects get four-month extension for completion dates due to Covid-19

ELIGIBLE construction projects will get an extension of up to 122 days for completion, under a Bill introduced in...

Nov 2, 2020 04:29 PM
News

Alibaba-backed autonomous car firm AutoX to test in four more cities

[SHENZHEN] Chinese autonomous vehicle startup AutoX, backed by Alibaba Group Holding, said it is preparing for tests...

Nov 2, 2020 04:29 PM
Consumer

French supermarkets to face same lockdown limits as small shops - minister

[PARIS] French supermarkets will face the same limits on selling non-essential goods as small shops but shopowners...

Nov 2, 2020 04:28 PM
Transport

Japan's car sales hit top gear as recovery picks up speed

[TOKYO] Japan's car sales surged in October, rising at the fastest pace in more than eight years as the economy...

Nov 2, 2020 04:22 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia president sees GDP contracting more than 3% in Q3

[JAKARTA] Indonesia's gross domestic product is expected to contract by more than 3 per cent on an annual basis in...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: S-Reits' exposure to Robinsons owner in spotlight as more brands may close

Hot stock: CapitaLand hits eight-year low

Hot stock: Wilmar shares up 5.9% on net profit, special dividend announcement

US election boils down to six swing states

Stocks to watch: Singtel, Wilmar, Yanlord, Mapletree NAC Trust, Hotel Grand

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for