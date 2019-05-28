Multiple parties register interest in British Steel

Multiple parties have been given access to the books of British Steel before a deadline for formal expressions of interest in early June, the office handling the liquidation of the company said on Tuesday.

"Good progress is being made in identifying potential buyers for British Steel," the Official Receiver said. "Multiple parties have signed non-disclosure agreements giving them access to a detailed information memorandum and virtual data-room that my team has developed to inform their bids.

"Expressions of interest are due with me by early June."

REUTERS