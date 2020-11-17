You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Natural gas is worst performer among top commodities on weather

Tue, Nov 17, 2020 - 11:06 AM

[CHICAGO] US natural gas futures plunged the most in more than a month, making the fuel the worst performer among major commodities, as milder autumn forecasts stoked concern that a warm winter will crush heating demand.

Gas for December delivery settled down 10 per cent, the biggest decline in eight weeks, at US$2.697 per million British thermal units. That's in stark contrast to major commodities including oil, which rose amid optimism over prospects for a Covid-19 vaccine.

Investors have for the past several weeks piled up bullish bets on natural gas on the hopes that a harsh winter would boost demand for heating fuels and help wipe out a supply glut that earlier this year sent prices to the lowest level in decades. Gas surged to a two-year high last month, also buoyed by lower output and record export demand.

But the recent weather has been a disappointment to traders who see fall as a harbinger of winter gas demand. The US is poised to see mild conditions with only a few cool shots through the end of the month, according to the Commodity Weather Group. The number of heating degree days, a measure of weather-driven gas demand factoring in population, is seen at 275, which compares to a 10-year average of 316, the commercial forecaster said in a report.

"The market action in natural gas reminds me that I should not trust long-term weather" forecasts, Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at Price Futures Group, said in a note. "The fundamentals on natural gas look supportive but if we get another warm winter, natural gas may just stay about where it is." US natural gas production has also rebounded from a decline last week, also weighing on prices.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of gas producers retreated, with EQT Corp dropping 3.8 per cent and Antero Resources Corp 1.8 per cent, in sharp contrast to oil producer and refiner stocks, which rallied strongly Monday on oil's gains.

Gas for March delivery closed at a 6.9 cents premium over the April contracts. The closely-watched spread, known as the "widowmaker" because of its volatility, has shrunk by more than 70 per cent this month. The narrowing signals that traders are betting on relatively abundant supplies by the end of the heating season.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariff hits Australian farmers

Fortescue assessing green ammonia plant in Australia's Tasmania

Court gives nod for KrisEnergy scheme meeting, extends debt stay to January

Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases

Oil settles higher boosted by latest Covid-19 vaccine progress

Ovo Energy, Shell unit to turn Spanish homes into virtual power plants

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 17, 2020 11:03 AM
Transport

Volkswagen preparing Lamborghini, Ducati for possible ownership changes

[FRANKFURT] Volkswagen (VW) is preparing its Italian units for strategic options such as an initial public offering...

Nov 17, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

Teckwah's offeror compulsorily acquires dissenting shareholders' shares

CLEMENTINE Investments - a consortium of Teckwah Industrial Corp's three largest shareholders - has exercised its...

Nov 17, 2020 10:56 AM
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand Retail China Trust to raise at least S$300m for acquisition

CAPITALAND Retail China Trust (CRCT) on Tuesday launched an equity fundraising to finance part of its proposed...

Nov 17, 2020 10:55 AM
Energy & Commodities

Barley trade routes redrawn as China tariff hits Australian farmers

[SYDNEY] Out in Australia's grain fields, farmers have started harvesting one of their biggest ever barley crops,...

Nov 17, 2020 10:43 AM
Energy & Commodities

Fortescue assessing green ammonia plant in Australia's Tasmania

[MELBOURNE] Fortescue Metals Group said on Tuesday it was assessing prospects to build an ammonia plant in the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore exports post shock 3.1% drop in October as gold shipments recede

Hot stock: Genting Singapore jumps to five-month high on surprise earnings rebound

SIA's Covid cover for Singapore-HK flights may draw bubble flyers

End of the road for Hyflux board as court appoints interim judicial managers

Airbnb posted Q3 profit of US$219m amid pandemic: IPO filing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for