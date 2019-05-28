You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway has 50 undeveloped gas finds it could use - Gassco CEO

Tue, May 28, 2019 - 11:09 PM

[STAVANGER, Norway] Norway has around 50 undeveloped natural gas discoveries that could eventually be tied in to its vast export system, the head of national pipeline operator Gassco told Reuters on Tuesday.

The cost of developing offshore oil and gas fields has been reduced in recent years thanks to technological advances, potentially making discoveries more profitable.

"Some of them are in a really early stage of development, some not matured at all," Gassco Chief Executive Frode Leversund said on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Norway is Europe's second largest gas exporter after Russia.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The CEO declined to estimate the potential size of the additional resources. He said it is ultimately up to energy firms to assess which discoveries are profitable to develop and which are not.

"What we have seen is that based on the efficiency (gain) that has been (made) in the industry since 2014 and until now, we see that the project costs for some of these fields have improved," Mr Leversund said of the 50 discoveries.

"This is a totality so it covers small fields, bigger fields and the whole span. The decision will be up to each licence (holder) to decide whether to invest. Then Gassco will find the best solution to get them into the system," he added.

Norway this year is on track to deliver a similar amount of gas to Europe as it did in 2018, when it piped 114.2 billion cubic metres (bcm), albeit with less demand from Britain this year and more sent to continental Europe.

"If the market is there, taking this volume in, then Norway will deliver approximately on the same level as last year, even though the maintenance period is a bit higher this year," the CEO said.

"Volumes into Germany this year are really high and I see that volumes into UK are lower than the same period last year, exactly due to the import of LNG (into the UK)," he added.

While maintenance levels at gas fields, and at import and export terminals, can impact Norway's gas deliveries, the outlook for 2020 also remains stable compared to the current year, Leversund said.

By the late 2020s, Norway is likely to export between 100 and 115 bcm of gas per year, a slight reduction from the all-time record of 117.4 bcm hit in 2017.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

In Houston, tech and health are cures for the oil 'curse'

Falling prices rock coffee-growers in Colombia

EMA strikes energy solutions partnerships worth S$12m with PSA and Shell

Vallianz, USP Group warn of fiscal 2019 net losses

Oil rises to US$69 as Middle East tension and supply cuts offset trade concerns

China's iron ore surges on supply worries

Editor's Choice

BT_20190528_NSMKT28_3793474.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

lwx_capitaland_280519_2.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's new exco to include several C-suite Ascendas-Singbridge execs

BT_20190528_JAIHH28TAN_3793404.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

IHH Healthcare chief executive to retire at year-end

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer resigns from directorships
2 Jeffrey Ong has been contacting firms to tender resignation even as he remains incommunicado
3 Singapore business body pushing for fair rent terms from private landlords
4 M1 to replace its 19 mobile plans with one base plan each for SIM-only and handset
5 Singapore equity prices look appetising but investors not biting

Must Read

lwx_cas_280519_72.jpg
May 28, 2019
Real Estate

25-year-old Cascadale condo in Changi up for en bloc sale with S$270m reserve price

doc75jlz2u94r85ubytdqp_doc6ucdi1rtkolcbznv8bo.jpg
May 28, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 28, 2019
Real Estate

Completed condo prices edge up 0.2% in April from March: NUS index

lwx_hyflux_280519_89.jpg
May 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Utico's offer of part cash redemption to PNP investors only 'exploratory in nature'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening