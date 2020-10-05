You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Norway oil strike expands, 8% of output at risk

Mon, Oct 05, 2020 - 6:52 AM

rk_Norway-oilrefinery_051020.jpg
Norwegian oil workers expanded their ongoing strike on Monday, the Lederne labour union said, in an escalation expected by energy firms to shut oil and gas production at up to six offshore fields.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[OSLO] Norwegian oil workers expanded their ongoing strike on Monday, the Lederne labour union said, in an escalation expected by energy firms to shut oil and gas production at up to six offshore fields.

The escalation could reduce Norway's petroleum production capacity by as much as 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) or 8 per cent of the country's total output, the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) had said.

The conflict began on Sept 30 when a group of 43 workers organised by the Lederne union went on strike, but did not initially impact oil and gas ouptput.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

US refiners look to cash in on Canada's greener fuel standard

Oil exploration up in the air for energy majors as prices dive

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

Oil exploration up in the air as prices dive

Oil loses 4% after Trump gets coronavirus and economies wobble

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 5, 2020 07:07 AM
Government & Economy

Debt cancellation needed to help poorest countries: World Bank president

[BERLIN] The Covid-19 pandemic could trigger a debt crisis in some countries, so investors must be ready for...

Oct 5, 2020 07:02 AM
Life & Culture

Tottenham hit 10-man Man Utd for six on Mourinho's return

[MANCHESTER] Ole Gunnar Solskjaer labelled Manchester United's humiliating 6-1 home defeat to Tottenham on Sunday as...

Oct 5, 2020 06:59 AM
Government & Economy

Doctors monitoring Trump's lungs, giving steroid to fight Covid-19

[WASHINGTON] The medical team treating President Donald Trump for Covid-19 is monitoring the condition of his lungs...

Oct 5, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

After Trump tests positive, Biden campaign seeks to keep focus on Covid-19 response

[WASHINGTON] With President Donald Trump undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at a military hospital, Democratic...

Oct 5, 2020 06:45 AM
Life & Culture

Klopp shocked by Liverpool collapse to concede seven at Aston Villa

[BIRMINGHAM] Jurgen Klopp admitted his surprise at Liverpool's stunning collapse to lose 7-2 at Aston Villa on...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Firms notify shareholders of independent directors' involvement in EHT investigations

US oil refiners look to leapfrog Canadians in making renewable diesel

More are checking into hotels - for work

How Evergrande's billionaire founder skirted his latest crisis

Trump says 'real test' ahead in his Covid fight after mixed messages from White House

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.