You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil: Brent rises above US$50 per barrel for first time since March on vaccine optimism

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 6:13 AM

nz_oilrefinery_111231.jpg
Oil prices climbed nearly 3 per cent on Thursday, with Brent surging above US$50 a barrel for the first time since early March, fuelled by hopes of a faster demand recovery as countries start to roll out Covid-19 vaccines.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices climbed nearly 3 per cent on Thursday, with Brent surging above US$50 a barrel for the first time since early March, fuelled by hopes of a faster demand recovery as countries start to roll out Covid-19 vaccines.

The bullish sentiment offset a large increase in US crude inventories that showed there was still ample supply available.

Britain began vaccinations this week and the United States could start inoculations as soon as this weekend. Canada on Wednesday approved its first vaccine and said initial shots would be delivered starting next week.

Brent crude rose US$1.39, or 2.8 per cent, to settle at US$50.25 a barrel, gaining for a third day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose US$1.26, or 2.8 per cent, to settle at US$46.78 a barrel.

Both benchmarks reached their highest levels since March, with the contracts posting session highs of US$51.06 a barrel and US$47.74 a barrel, respectively. However, their relative strength indexes showed both had moved into overbought territory.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Investors shrugged off Wednesday's weekly report on US oil inventories that showed a massive 15.2 million-barrel rise in crude stocks. Analysts had expected a 1.4 million-barrel drop.

"It is not every day that the market ignores weekly builds of US crude inventories," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, Rystad Energy's head of oil markets. "Fast-tracking vaccinations is raising hopes that oil demand will benefit quicker and the North American markets are major consumers."

Concern over an attack on an Iraqi oilfield also lent support. Two wells at a small field were set ablaze by explosives on Wednesday, but overall production from the field was not affected.

Oil has recovered from historic lows reached in April when the pandemic hammered demand, helped by a record supply-cut deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as Opec+.

Opec+ will further ease its supply restrictions in January by adding an extra 500,000 barrels per day although the easing is more gradual than previously agreed, to provide additional support to the market.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Europe: Stocks drop as ECB warns of slowing growth next year

Oil shrugs off US stockpile to rise on vaccine optimism

Australia scrambles to find customers outside Chinese for its cotton

Malaysia's end-Nov palm oil stockpiles fall to 1.56m tonnes: MPOB

Gold treads water after sharp sell-off on US stimulus delay

China's foreign coal push risks global climate goals

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 11, 2020 06:07 AM
Stocks

US: Wall Street shakes off labour market data with stimulus in focus

[NEW YORK] Major averages closed on Thursday with a rebound from early lows as investors looked for signs of...

Dec 11, 2020 05:53 AM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks drop as ECB warns of slowing growth next year

[BENGALURU] Eurozone stocks hit a two-week low on Thursday, with banks taking a knock after the European Central...

Dec 11, 2020 12:15 AM
Government & Economy

Indian government offers more concessions as farmers intensify protests

[NEW DELHI] India's agriculture minister said on Thursday the government was ready to consider further changes to...

Dec 11, 2020 12:11 AM
Government & Economy

Sweden sets new daily Covid case record, says ICU beds not full

[STOCKHOLM] Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a new record...

Dec 10, 2020 11:48 PM
Government & Economy

Close to 5,500 jobs available in Singapore's healthcare sector

[SINGAPORE] Nearly 5,500 job openings are on offer in the healthcare sector, with three in four of them being long-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DBS launches digital exchange; crypto trading to start in a week

Border reopenings another plus for Singapore's recovery

Singapore's Sea to raise about US$2b in stock offering

SGX RegCo warns public of 'pump and dump' activities that exploit social media plaforms

GIC's stake in DoorDash bumped to US$5b after first-day pop in public market

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for