You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil closes at highest level since March on vaccine trials, Biden transition

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 6:18 AM

nz_oilrefinery_251126.jpg
Oil rose about 4 per cent on Tuesday to touch highs not seen since March as a third promising coronavirus vaccine raised hope for fuel- demand recovery and US President-elect Joe Biden began his transition to the White House.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil rose about 4 per cent on Tuesday to touch highs not seen since March as a third promising coronavirus vaccine raised hope for fuel- demand recovery and US President-elect Joe Biden began his transition to the White House.

Brent crude settled at US$47.86 a barrel, gaining US$1.80, or 3.9 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate crude settled at US$44.91 a barrel, rising US$1.85 or 4.3 per cent.

Both benchmarks ended at their highest close since March 5.

AstraZeneca on Monday said its Covid-19 vaccine was 70 per cent effective in trials and could be up to 90 per cent effective, giving the fight against the pandemic another potential vaccine after positive results from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

However, the vaccine will not be readily available for several months, meaning people will likely restrict travel and other activities through next year to try to slow the spread of the disease.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"The petroleum complex is the vaccine trade," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. "Until we can see the other side of the pandemic, the market is going to be mired in slack demand that is going to keep the overhang extensive."

The coronavirus pandemic, coupled with the collapse of an Opec-led output pact, sent prices crashing in March.

After the collapse of that output pact led to a brief Saudi Arabia-Russia price war, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies agreed a new deal on record production cuts to support prices.

The group known as Opec+ is expected to roll over those cuts into 2021 after meeting Nov 30 to Dec 1, following technical talks this week.

In addition, the administration of President Donald Trump, a Republican, gave the Democratic president-elect access to resources that will enable him to take over in January after delaying for weeks despite Trump's loss in the Nov 3 election.

Mr Biden's early selection of top advisers helped buoy crude futures and equities, which oil often follows.

Oil prices pared gains slightly in post-settlement trade after the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, reported US crude inventories rose by 3.8 million barrels in the week to Nov 20 to about 490 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 127,000 barrels.

Official US government crude stocks data will be released on Wednesday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Zimbabwe losing US$1.5b gold a year to smuggling: report

Aramco says domestic supplies unaffected by attack on Jeddah plant

Bountiful monsoon rains set to boost India's agriculture growth

Nuclear to cost UK S$1.18b a year more than flexi power

Gold mining emissions draw scrutiny after price surge

Shell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week: sources

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

US will distribute 6.4 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in first tranche

[WASHINGTON] The US plans to distribute 6.4 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in the first week...

Nov 25, 2020 07:02 AM
Energy & Commodities

Zimbabwe losing US$1.5b gold a year to smuggling: report

[HARARE] A report published on Tuesday by a global research group estimated that cash-strapped Zimbabwe is losing at...

Nov 25, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Others to get vaccine first as Canada lacks production capacity: Trudeau

[OTTAWA] Canadians can expect the first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine in early 2021, likely later than those countries...

Nov 25, 2020 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

France, Britain ease lockdowns as second virus wave subsides

[PARIS] Britain and France on Tuesday announced their intention to ease coronavirus restrictions in the run-up to...

Nov 25, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Lame duck Trump pardons turkey but dodges elephant in room

[WASHINGTON] Lame duck President Donald Trump addressed a live turkey and journalists on Tuesday but again avoided...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CIMB Singapore names three new business heads to replace axed trio

DoctorxDentist removes at least 9,700 doctors from its platform, aims to be more transparent

STB monitoring commission fees on SingapoRediscovers Vouchers booking platforms

Ikea furnishes strong results despite pandemic

Mapletree buys sprawling Japan site for warehouses, to invest over S$550m

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for