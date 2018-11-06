You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil declines to 7-month low as worldwide supply anxieties ease

Tue, Nov 06, 2018 - 6:55 AM

BP_oil_061118_11.jpg
Oil dropped to a seven-month low as concern eased that US sanctions on Iran will squeeze worldwide supplies.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[NEW YORK] Oil dropped to a seven-month low as concern eased that US sanctions on Iran will squeeze worldwide supplies.

Crude settled down in New York on Monday after climbing earlier as American sanctions against OPEC's No 3 producer formally kicked in. The Trump administration granted waivers to China and seven other major buyers so they can continue buying some Iranian crude. Meanwhile, expanding domestic inventories dampened worries about tightening global supplies.

"The reality of the waivers is there will be some Iranian oil left on the market, but it's still going to be an amount that the market's going to miss," said John Kilduff, a partner at New York-based hedge fund Again Capital LLC.

Oil slid from a four-year high last month as speculation grew that Washington would grant the waivers to lower gasoline prices ahead of the US mid-term elections, while other producers in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pledged to offset any supply gaps. Meanwhile, a trade war between the world's two biggest economies stoked concern that fuel demand would suffer even as US president Donald Trump said he wants to reach a pact with China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At the key pipeline hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, crude stockpiles probably rose by 2.1 million barrels last week, according to a forecast compiled by Bloomberg.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for December delivery lost four cents to end the session at US$63.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures slid 6.6 per cent last week. Total volume traded Monday was about 10 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent futures for January settlement added 34 cents to settle at US$73.17 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a US$9.96 premium to WTI for the same month.

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said the waivers will only allow purchases of Iranian crude temporarily. Iran can either change its behavior or see its economy collapse, he said.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

Oil market on alert as Iran sanctions hit

S Korea gets US exemption on Iranian crude oil imports

Oil bears licking their chops as fears of supply crunch recede

Qatar shuffles Cabinet, names new heads of wealth fund, state gas giant

AngloGold Asset Streamlining to Start With Mali Mine Sale

UAE amps up oil and gas output as Iran sanctions hit

Editor's Choice

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_KRBUKIT6_3609220.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Real Estate

Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m

Most Read

1 Grab seizes big deals ahead of Go-Jek's arrival
2 Sakae Holdings founder Douglas Foo selling bungalow for S$16.13m
3 DBS Q3 profit up 76% on higher loan income, lower allowances
4 IPO activity disappoints in 2018 as big plans get iced
5 DBS chief flags steeper drop in mortgage loans growth this year

Must Read

BT_20181106_JLWRAP6_3609394.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Companies & Markets

Banks set to deliver fatter margins in coming quarters

BP_Yuan_061118_4.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Sovereign investors shift forex holdings amid political risks

BT_20181106_HENG67UE0_3609372.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore may need to review 2019 growth forecasts: Heng

BT_20181106_VMCHINA6_3609383.jpg
Nov 6, 2018
Government & Economy

Xi pledges that China will open up its markets further

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening