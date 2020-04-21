You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil dip a 'very short-run thing'; markets will find new normal: White House's Hassett

Tue, Apr 21, 2020 - 11:36 PM

doc7a8swket8s6k8kclgn_doc73d5nuy4tyt1873tzbrx.jpg
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip in oil prices is due to a "very short-run thing" and markets will find a new normal.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Tuesday the current dip in oil prices is due to a "very short-run thing" and markets will find a new normal.

"This is a very very short-run disruption," Mr Hassett said in an interview with Fox News a day after the May futures contract for US oil closed at a negative US$37.63 a barrel as traders desperate to avoid owning oil fled the markets.

"We've never really stopped an economy before and so strange things are going to happen for a short while, while people stay at home and they don't drive," he said.

"It's a very short run thing because people are going to adjust down their production and people are going to adjust down their refining capabilities and pretty soon things will find a new normal."

Mr Hassett also acknowledged that a decline in second-quarter US gross domestic could be the biggest on record.

SEE ALSO

Young adults grapple with a new normal post-Brexit

"It's a grave economic situation for sure, that we're looking at one of the biggest shocks that any major economy has ever experienced and a decline in GDP in the second quarter that could end up being the biggest we've ever posted because so many things have shut down," Mr Hassett told Fox.

He told reporters later at the White House the odds of the US budget being balanced this year are "zero."

As for the extra coronavirus relief for small businesses, Mr Hassett said he expected it to be approved soon, possibly followed by another major coronavirus stimulus bill from Congress.

Mr Hassett said money to address the drop in state and local revenues needs to be included in that larger package. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong woes have 'no serious impact' on Singapore's oil trading, bunkering, say 3 govt agencies

Tank storage firm Vopak says all terminals operational amid pandemic

Pump prices in Singapore remain unchanged despite plunge in oil prices

OK Lim's crumbling oil empire reveals years of hidden losses

Oil prices to pick up due to deep production cuts, economic recovery: UBS

A hunt for any storage space turns urgent as oil glut grows

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 21, 2020 10:54 PM
Real Estate

US existing home sales tumble in March

[WASHINGTON] US home sales dropped by the most in nearly 4-1/2 years in March as extraordinary measures to control...

Apr 21, 2020 10:49 PM
Energy & Commodities

Hin Leong woes have 'no serious impact' on Singapore's oil trading, bunkering, say 3 govt agencies

OIL trader giant Hin Leong Trading's debt woes will have "no serious impact" on Singapore's oil trading and...

Apr 21, 2020 10:25 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan defence minister asks to be punished after coronavirus outbreak on ship

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's defence minister apologised and said he was willing to resign after a coronavirus outbreak on a...

Apr 21, 2020 09:47 PM
Stocks

US: Stocks open sharply lower amid pressure on oil market

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower Tuesday as the oil market remained under pressure and more large...

Apr 21, 2020 09:14 PM
Government & Economy

Hairdressing, barber services, standalone F&B outlets to be closed

[SINGAPORE] All standalone food and beverage (F&B) outlets as well as hairdressing and barber shops will have to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.