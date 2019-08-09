You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil dips amid trade worries, but expectations of more OPEC cuts support

Fri, Aug 09, 2019 - 12:05 PM

nz_oiljack_090819.jpg
Oil prices fell on Friday amid fears over demand as the US-China trade row casts its shadow over markets, although prices got some support from expectations of more OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) production cuts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Oil prices fell on Friday amid fears over demand as the US-China trade row casts its shadow over markets, although prices got some support from expectations of more OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) production cuts.

International benchmark Brent crude futures, were at US$57.20 a barrel by 3.24am GMT (11.24am SGT), down 18 cents, or 0.3 per cent, from their previous settlement.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at US$52.45 per barrel, down 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, from their last close.

Both contracts jumped more than 2 per cent on Thursday to recover from January lows, buoyed by reports that Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, had called other producers to discuss the recent slide in crude prices.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Oil prices have still lost more than 20 per cent from peaks reached in April, putting them in bear territory.

Global financial markets have been rocked over the past week after US President Donald Trump said he would impose 10 per cent tariffs on more Chinese goods starting September and as a fall in the Chinese yuan sparked fears of a currency war.

"The tentative oil rebound could be short-lived as the US-China trade dispute is providing no real reasons to be optimistic," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.

Bloomberg reported that Washington was holding off a decision about licences for US companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia, de facto leader of the OPEC, plans to maintain its crude oil exports below 7 million barrels per day in August and September to bring the market back to balance and help absorb global oil inventories, a Saudi oil official said on Wednesday.

"Saudi's production in September will also be lower than it is currently. This helped crude oil rebound from its lowest level since January," ANZ bank said in a note.

The United Arab Emirates also will continue to support actions to balance the oil market, the country's energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said in a tweet on Thursday.

The minister said the OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial monitoring committee would meet in Abu Dhabi on Sept 12 to review the oil market.

OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed in July to extend their supply cuts until March 2020 to boost oil prices.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Venezuela begins expansion of crude joint venture with China

New US pipelines poised to start price war for shale shippers

Oil rises more than 2% on firm yuan, expectations of more OPEC cuts

Saudis are discussing options with producers to halt oil's price slide

China comes to the rescue of Venezuela’s run-down oil refineries

Oil dives after US stock build; halves losses on talk of Saudi price action

Editor's Choice

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

nz_singtel_080841.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel Q1 profits plunge 35% on India price war

Must Read

BT_20190809_JAMSG9_3859084.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's resilience will see it through latest slowdown: PM Lee

BT_20190809_AGYANGZI9_3859367.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Yangzijiang hits rough waters amid Beijing's probe into individual linked to firm

BT_20190809_ANGRAFTXX_3858933.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore's rule of law, zero tolerance for graft big draws for foreign investors: US diplomat

BT_20190809_VMCHINA9_3859285.jpg
Aug 9, 2019
Government & Economy

China July exports rise 3.3%; imports decline by 5.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly