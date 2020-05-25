You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil dips as US-China tensions add to nerves on global economy

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 7:58 AM

[SYDNEY] Oil slipped in Asia as an escalating war of words between the US and China added to caution over the prospects for a global recovery in demand.

Futures in New York fell 1.4 per cent, adding to a 2 per cent pullback on Friday. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that American leaders are potentially pushing toward a new Cold War, further stoking investor nerves after Beijing on Friday abandoned its annual growth target in 2020 due to the uncertain impact from the Covid-19 outbreak. The US market is closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Prices still rose almost 13 per cent last week as producers around the world continued to curb output. US explorers laid down another 21 oil rigs, bringing the total to the lowest since 2009. The rapid pullback in production at US shale fields is exposing the industry's weak spot - the need to keep drilling new wells to replace fast-declining output.

Doubts linger over the trajectory of the demand recovery as countries begin the gradual easing of lockdowns. US travel over the Memorial Day holiday weekend could be the lowest on record as Covid-19 worries keep divers off the roads.

Big oil annual general meetings in the US and Europe this week should shed light on how heavily producers have been hit by lockdowns, with Total SA, BP, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp among those fronting shareholders. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has given his government until June 15 to come up with a plan to support the country's oil industry.

SEE ALSO

Oil falls on China-US tensions, energy demand doubts

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Italy's 'green corridors' bring in foreign farm workers

Oil falls on China-US tensions, energy demand doubts

Geo Energy's move to improve financial flexibility at noteholders' expense: Moody's

Gold expected to close week on a quiet, slightly weaker note

Geo Energy's move to improve financial flexibility at noteholders' expense: Moody's

Russia's Rosneft reappoints ally of Putin as CEO

BREAKING NEWS

May 25, 2020 08:34 AM
Banking & Finance

Singapore dollar looks vulnerable even as economy opens up

[SINGAPORE] Singapore's currency looks set to remain under pressure as global headwinds outweigh the benefits of an...

May 25, 2020 08:05 AM
Banking & Finance

Most publicly-listed companies keep US small-business aid loans

[NEW YORK] More than four-fifths of publicly-listed companies that received emergency small-business loans from the...

May 25, 2020 07:33 AM
Consumer

India's ITC to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods

[MUMBAI] Indian consumer goods giant ITC is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company...

May 25, 2020 06:18 AM
Transport

Aston Martin to tap AMG head as new CEO in management shakeup

[FRANKFURT] Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is poised to replace chief executive officer Andy Palmer with the...

May 25, 2020 06:11 AM
Government & Economy

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes New Zealand near capital city

[WELLINGTON] A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital Wellington on Monday, government seismic...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.