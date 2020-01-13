You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil dips on easing US-Iran tensions, eyes on China trade deal

Mon, Jan 13, 2020 - 10:56 AM

AK_oil_1301.jpg
Oil prices edged down on Monday as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, although the decline was checked by the planned signing of an initial US-China trade deal this week, which could boost demand.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SEOUL] Oil prices edged down on Monday as fears of conflict between the United States and Iran eased, although the decline was checked by the planned signing of an initial US-China trade deal this week, which could boost demand.

Brent crude was down 13 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at US$64.85 per barrel at 0120 GMT. WTI was also down 9 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at US$58.95 a barrel.

Oil prices had surged after the killing of an Iranian commander by a US drone strike and the launch of Iranian missiles in retaliation, but then slumped as the United States and Iran stepped back from the brink of direct conflict.

Global benchmark Brent touched a near four-month high above US$70 before ending last week below US$65, although the situation in the Middle East remains tense.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Four Iraqi soldiers were wounded on Sunday in an attack on an Iraqi air base where US troops have been based, the Iraqi military said.

SEE ALSO

Oil falls below US$65/barrel in first weekly drop since November

"Geopolitical tension will be the focus for investors this week," ANZ Research said in a note.

Meanwhile, expectations of thawing trade tensions between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, have offered support for prices.

A US-China trade deal is due to be signed in Washington on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

World's most precious metal leaves everything else in the dust

Siemens to remain in Australia mining project: CEO

Oil falls below US$65/barrel in first weekly drop since November

China approves tax waiver for cleaner ship fuel exports; may cap shipments

SGX FX futures, commodity trading hit record volumes in Dec

Rising prices show tighter supplies of cleaner fuel for global shipping

BREAKING

Jan 13, 2020 11:07 AM
Companies & Markets

Viking Offshore inks pact for proposed S$5m placement

VIKING Offshore and Marine has entered into a conditional placement agreement with two parties to facilitate its...

Jan 13, 2020 10:58 AM
Companies & Markets

UOB extends online travel marketplace to Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand customers

UNITED Overseas Bank (UOB) is launching its online travel marketplace, The Travel Insider, for customers in Malaysia...

Jan 13, 2020 10:40 AM
Real Estate

Lifeline from India's biggest bank offers beaten builders hope

[MUMBAI] India's beleaguered developers see a glimmer of hope after the nation's biggest bank announced a programme...

Jan 13, 2020 10:26 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong's Lam says financial hub's strengths intact despite protests

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said on Monday the Chinese-ruled city's strengths as a global...

Jan 13, 2020 10:22 AM
Stocks

Philippines: Financial markets shut after volcano spews ash over Manila

[MANILA] Philippine financial markets were shut on Monday to ensure the safety of employees and traders after a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly