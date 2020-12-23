You are here

Oil drops as new coronavirus variant revives demand fears

Wed, Dec 23, 2020 - 6:07 AM

rk_oilrefinery_231220.jpg
Oil dropped towards US$50 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session, as a mutant variant of the coronavirus in Britain revived concerns over demand recovery.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil dropped towards US$50 a barrel on Tuesday, adding to losses from the previous session, as a mutant variant of the coronavirus in Britain revived concerns over demand recovery.

Detection of the new variant prompted several countries to close their borders to Britain. The BBC cited France's Europe Minister as saying that the two countries would announce a deal to restart freight by Wednesday.

Brent crude was down 60 cents, or 1.2 per cent, at US$50.32 a barrel by 11.58am EST (1558 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 72 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to US$47.25.

Both benchmarks slid nearly 3 per cent on Monday, partly erasing recent gains driven by the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, seen as key to allowing a return to normal life.

The latest rally culminated in Brent hitting US$52.48, its highest since March, on Friday. Prices have then come down amid concerns about the virus spreading. Some see potential for prices to fall further.

"The holiday malaise has set in on oil," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "Now that we have stimulus done, and we still have concerns about the new strain of virus, people are heading to the sidelines," he said.

Oil gained support from US Congress approval of a US$892 billion coronavirus aid package after months of inaction.

In focus will be the latest US oil inventory reports, expected to show crude stocks fell by 3.3 million barrels. The American Petroleum Institute's report is due at 2130 GMT.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as Opec+, are set to boost output by 500,000 barrels per day in January. There is no sign yet of any wavering induced by the price drop.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak on Monday said the rise in output should not result in a glut.

REUTERS

