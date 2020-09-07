You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil drops more than US$1 after Saudi price cuts, demand optimism fades

Mon, Sep 07, 2020 - 11:40 AM

rk_oilrefinery_070920.jpg
Oil prices dropped more than US$1 a barrel on Monday, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months as optimism about demand recovery cooled amid the coronavirus pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] Oil prices dropped more than US$1 a barrel on Monday, hitting their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months as optimism about demand recovery cooled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was at US$41.75 a barrel, down 91 cents or 2.1 per cent by 0000 GMT, after it earlier slid to US$41.51, its lowest since July 30.

US West Texas Intermediate crude skidded 91 cents, or 2.3 per cent, to US$38.86 a barrel. Front-month prices initially hit a low of US$38.55 a barrel, a level not seen since July 10.

The world remained awash with crude and fuel supplies despite Opec+ supply cuts and government efforts to stimulate the global economy and oil demand, forcing refiners to rein in output and producers to make deep price cuts again.

"With the Labour Day (holiday) in the US officially marking the end of the summer driving season, investors are also facing up to the fact that demand has been lacklustre, while inventories remain at elevated levels," ANZ analysts said in a note.

SEE ALSO

Saudis cut oil pricing in sign of struggling demand recovery

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The world's top oil exporter Saudi Arabia cut the October official selling price for Arab Light crude it sells to Asia by the biggest margin since May. Asia is Saudi Arabia's largest market by region.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies including Russia, a group known as Opec+, eased production cuts from August to 7.7 million barrels per day after global oil prices improved from historic coronavirus-linked lows.

The recovery in oil prices has also encouraged some US drillers to return to the wells.

US energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for the second time in the past three weeks, according to a weekly report by Baker Hughes Co on Friday.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

China's first homegrown nuclear reactor begins loading fuel

CSE Global on the lookout for M&As

Saudis cut oil pricing in sign of struggling demand recovery

Saudis reduce oil pricing in sign demand recovery struggling

Amazon bans foreign sales of seeds in US amid mystery packages

Oil falls 3%, posts weekly drop on demand concerns

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 7, 2020 11:55 AM
Banking & Finance

FWD acquires minority stake in financial advisory firm IPP Financial Advisers

INSURER FWD Insurance has acquired a minority interest in financial advisory firm IPP Financial Advisers (IPPFA) as...

Sep 7, 2020 11:53 AM
Government & Economy

Mice events in Singapore can resume from October with higher limit of 250 attendees

ORGANISERS can once again apply to hold meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) events in Singapore...

Sep 7, 2020 11:48 AM
Government & Economy

Re-hiring rate for retrenched workers slows to 39% in H1 2020 from 2018: MOM

SOME two in five locals who lost their jobs early this year had found new roles by June 2020, according to data from...

Sep 7, 2020 11:25 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks start asking for loan repayments after six-month virus grace period

[SYDNEY] Australia's banks said on Monday they have started asking customers to pay back loans after giving them a...

Sep 7, 2020 11:15 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tycoons, banks claimed millions in virus subsidies

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's property tycoons and global firms including Ernst & Young and Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, CapitaLand Mall Trust, CCT, StarHub, Boustead Projects

Acquittal of Liew Mun Leong's former maid prompts AGC to look further into case

China Life Singapore to hire more than 500 consultants in next five years

Singapore shares fall at Monday's open; STI down 0.2%

Savills Residential, Huttons Asia to merge in further sector consolidation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.