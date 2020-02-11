You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil drops to 13-month low on weak Chinese demand, traders eye Opec+ cuts

Tue, Feb 11, 2020 - 6:32 AM

nz_oilrefinery_110225.jpg
Oil prices fell to their lowest level since December 2018 on Monday on weaker Chinese demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and as traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell to their lowest level since December 2018 on Monday on weaker Chinese demand in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak and as traders waited to see if Russia would join other producers in seeking further output cuts.

Oil has dropped more than 25 per cent from a peak in January with US crude back below US$50 a barrel after the spreading virus hit demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, and fuelled concerns about excess global supplies.

Brent futures fell US$1.20, or 2.2 per cent, to settle at US$53.27 a barrel, their lowest close since Dec 28, 2018, while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 75 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to settle at US$49.57, the lowest close since Jan 7, 2019.

That keeps both Brent and WTI in oversold territory for 13 days and 14 days, respectively, their longest bearish streaks since November 2018.

The premium of the Brent front-month over the same WTI contract, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level since August 2019.

SEE ALSO

Oil prices fall on oversupply worries as virus hits China demand

"Oil markets are continuing to experience downward pressure from the coronavirus health crisis, which has brought China's transport and manufacturing sectors to a virtual standstill," analysts at Eurasia Group said in a report.

China's crude oil and natural gas imports have tumbled, as most Chinese refiners have significantly cut operations while import terminals slash orders for new shipments and some have declared force majeure.

Beijing has orchestrated support for its companies and financial markets in the past week and investors are hoping for more stimulus to lift the world's second-biggest economy.

Worries over supply were not alleviated on Friday when Russia said it needed more time to decide on a recommendation from a technical committee that has advised the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies to cut production by a further 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The group, known as Opec+, has been implementing cuts of 1.2 million bpd since January 2019 to reduce the global supply glut and prop up crude prices.

Algeria's Oil Minister Mohamed Arkab said on Sunday the committee had advised further output cuts until the end of the second quarter.

Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow needed more time to assess the situation, adding that US crude production growth would slow and global demand was still solid.

"The lack of enthusiasm from the Russians to deliver an additional 600,000 barrels per day in deeper production cuts could prove (costly) in stabilising prices in the short-term," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York, said in a report.

Oil traders also said they were concerned the proposed reduction would not be sufficient to tighten global markets as China's state refiners have said they would cut refining throughput by about 940,000 bpd this month. 

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Google drops plan to buy into largest African wind farm

Sembcorp unit clinches Tengeh Reservoir solar farm project

Solar is beating out coal in Australia, pushing down emissions

Wind giants in Germany are not so keen on market rates after all

Palm oil falls as coronavirus death toll climbs

Gold extends gain after WHO chief’s ‘tip of the iceberg’ warning

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 11, 2020 06:46 AM
Transport

Ghosn demands Nissan-Mitsubishi documents: lawyers

[THE HAGUE] Lawyers for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn called on Monday for the release of internal Nissan-...

Feb 11, 2020 06:44 AM
Government & Economy

US opens coronavirus push with aid to Laos

[WASHINGTON] The United States said Monday it had provided health supplies to Laos in the first delivery from a...

Feb 11, 2020 06:36 AM
Government & Economy

Trump announces visit to India February 24-25

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump will visit India, with stops in the capital New Delhi and the western state of...

Feb 11, 2020 06:34 AM
Stocks

US: S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as rally resumes

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished at records Monday as markets monitored the coronavirus and awaited...

Feb 11, 2020 06:30 AM
Stocks

Europe: Shares end flat, Irish stocks battered after election

[BENGALURU] Deal talks and a rally in defensive sectors supported European shares on Monday as investors grappled...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly