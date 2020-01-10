You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil eases as focus shifts from Iran tensions to US crude build

Fri, Jan 10, 2020 - 6:28 AM

rk_oiljack_100120.jpg
Oil prices retreated further on Thursday, adding to sharp losses in the previous session as the market shifted focus toward rising US crude stocks and away from worries about the conflict between the United States and Iran.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Oil prices retreated further on Thursday, adding to sharp losses in the previous session as the market shifted focus toward rising US crude stocks and away from worries about the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Broadly, prices were moving back toward where they stood before a Jan 3 US drone strike killed a top Iranian general, prompting an Iranian rocket attack on Iraqi air bases hosting US forces. These events pushed crude to its highest in four months.

"The way the market gives a geopolitical risk premium and then takes it right back indicates that the market fundamentally isn't very strong," said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut. "A lot of participants in the market think that there's a lot of oil around the world that consumption doesn't take care of."

After falling 4.1 per cent on Wednesday, Brent crude futures settled down 5 cents at US$65.37 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate fell 7 cents to US$59.56 after sliding nearly 5 per cent the previous day.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During European trading hours Iranian media carried reports of military commanders speaking of further action aimed at expelling US troops from the region.

SEE ALSO

Oil dives as US, Iran tensions ease and on US crude build

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump stepped back from further military action, depressing oil prices and diverting attention to a surprise weekly build of 1.2 million barrels in US crude stockpiles.

The build, reported on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration, shocked the market after analysts forecast a drop of 3.6 million barrels.

JPMorgan analysts maintained their forecast for Brent to average US$64.50 a barrel this year.

Top oil producers led by Saudi Arabia have agreed to reduce output by as much as 2.1 million barrels per day (bpd) through the first quarter of 2020.

"As geopolitical tensions appear to enter a new equilibrium ... the overall supply conditions in the market tend to favour oil reverting lower," Harry Tchilinguirian, oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

"US crude oil production remains at a record 12.9 million bpd ... it is not evident in our opinion that Opec and its non-Opec allies will fully implement the incremental supply cuts."

Oil and gas ship owners are bracing for higher insurance bills due to US-Iranian tensions. This could add hundreds of thousands of dollars to shipping costs that would ultimately be passed on to fuel buyers, mostly in Asia.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Team led by Charles Madhavan wins Magnus board tussle

Indonesia determined to create downstream sector

China Internet firms falling behind on renewable energy goals: Greenpeace

India palm import curbs to start Malaysia, Indonesia price war: industry body

SoftBank in talks to sell stake in India renewables venture: report

China opens up oil and gas exploration, production to foreign firms

BREAKING

Jan 10, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

ECB's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible - Villeroy

[PARIS] The European Central Bank's inflation target must be symmetric, flexible and credible with the general...

Jan 10, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

ECB must keep monetary policy easy for inflation to pick up: Bundesbank

[FRANKFURT] The European Central Bank must maintain an easy monetary policy if inflation in the euro zone is to pick...

Jan 10, 2020 06:46 AM
Transport

SK Innovation plans battery plant expansions in US, Hungary

[LAS VEGAS] South Korea's SK Innovation plans to build a second electric vehicle battery factory in the United...

Jan 10, 2020 06:43 AM
Transport

Airbus to boost US production of A320 planes

[PARIS] European planemaker Airbus said on Thursday that it would increase production of its best-selling A320...

Jan 10, 2020 06:41 AM
Government & Economy

UN Security Council declares commitment to 'international law' as tensions flare

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The UN Security Council on Thursday reaffirmed its commitment to "an international...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly