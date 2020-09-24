You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges higher after US crude, fuel stockpiles draw down

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 6:08 AM

rk_oilrefinery_240920.jpg
Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by US government data that showed crude and fuel inventories dropped last week, though concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic capped gains.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by US government data that showed crude and fuel inventories dropped last week, though concerns about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic capped gains.

Brent crude rose 5 cents to settle at US$41.77 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 13 cents to settle at US$39.93 a barrel.

US crude, petrol and distillate inventories all fell last week, Energy Information Administration data showed.

Crude inventories fell by 1.6 million barrels, less than forecast; gasoline stocks dropped more than expected, sliding by 4 million barrels; while distillate stockpiles posted a surprise drawdown of 3.4 million barrels.

"The big surprise was the distillates were well below average," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago.

SEE ALSO

Oil edges up a day after selloff; rangebound ahead of US crude stocks data

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

But rising Covid-19 infections in countries including India, France and Spain and new restrictions on businesses in Britain have renewed worries about demand, just as more supply may come from Libya. In the United States, the death toll has passed 200,000.

US business activity nudged down in September, suggesting a loss of momentum in the economy as the third quarter draws to a close and the pandemic lingers.

Meanwhile, China's diesel exports in August doubled the levels of July to 1.09 million tonnes, customs data showed on Wednesday, as refiners shipped fuel overseas despite poor export margins to reduce brimming domestic oil product inventories.

Oil had collapsed as the pandemic decimated demand, with Brent falling below US$16 a barrel, a 21-year low, in April. A record output cut by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as Opec+, has helped revive prices.

Opec faces a new challenge as Libya, an Opec member that is exempt from the supply cut, is aiming to boost supply after an easing of the country's conflict.

An oil tanker is expected to load crude at Libya's Marsa el-Hariga terminal this week, the first since January.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

PwC, 2 law firms could earn S$17m from Hin Leong's rescue bid

Market's deep discount to Keppel's O&M arm unwarranted: CGS-CIMB

China eyes climate battle leadership with 2060 carbon neutral goal

Indonesia starts developing controversial food estate project

Gold may hit record before year end on election risk: Citi

E-commerce firm Zall to expand Singapore operations

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

UK cancels autumn budget, readies new virus measures

[LONDON] The British government will not deliver its planned budget later this year due to uncertainty created by...

Sep 24, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Tech giants strike deal with advertisers over hate speech

[SAN FRANCISCO] Web giants including Facebook struck a deal on Wednesday with global advertisers to get on the same...

Sep 24, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

India lawmakers back controversial labour reforms

[NEW DELHI] Indian lawmakers on Wednesday backed long-pending labour reforms despite resistance from opposition...

Sep 24, 2020 06:47 AM
Life & Culture

Former 'world's heaviest man' defeats coronavirus

[MEXICO CITY] A Mexican who was once the world's heaviest man has beaten the coronavirus, helped - he believes - by...

Sep 24, 2020 06:44 AM
Transport

California to ban sale of petrol-powered cars by 2035

[SAN FRANCISCO] California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday ordered all passenger vehicles sold in the state to be...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.