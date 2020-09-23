You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up a day after selloff; rangebound ahead of US crude stocks data

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 6:01 AM

rk_oilrefinery_230920.jpg
Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of weekly US inventory figures, rebounding modestly from the previous day's selloff that was driven by a surge in overseas coronavirus infections.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices settled slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of weekly US inventory figures, rebounding modestly from the previous day's selloff that was driven by a surge in overseas coronavirus infections.

Analysts said renewed lockdown restrictions in Europe will have only a limited impact on fuel demand, which could prevent a pronounced selloff in oil markets. With major oil-producing nations still restricting supply, the market has been locked in a range for most of the summer.

Brent crude rose 28 cents to settle at US$41.72 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for October, which expires Tuesday, settled up 29 cents to US$39.60.

"The energy complex appears immune to negative news regarding the virus while case counts don't increase enough to force renewed widespread lockdowns," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

Fuel demand is expected to falter in countries such as Great Britain, where the government is telling people to work from home again and imposing curbs on bars and restaurants.

SEE ALSO

Oil falls 5% as economic outlook dims with rising virus cases

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Infections are rising in several other European countries, including France and Spain.

"As any new restrictions will likely be more localised, the oil demand recovery should still continue, although at a slower pace with the easiest demand gains behind us," UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

The easing of an oil blockade in Libya also pressured prices on Monday, but analysts said they expected Libyan exports were unlikely to quickly reach the levels seen before the conflict.

Traders were acting cautious ahead of industry data from the American Petroleum Institute on US oil inventories due later on Tuesday, according to Bob Yawger, director of energy futures for Mizuho in New York. Official data will follow on Wednesday.

US crude oil and petrol stocks likely fell last week, while distillate inventories, including diesel, are expected to have risen, Reuters polling showed.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Keppel O&M wins S$200m jobs; Keppel Capital fund in first property investment

Suez hits back in takeover fight with promise of US$1.2b shareholder windfall

UK electricity price spike raises questions for national grid

Honduran coffee exports likely to rise 14% next season

Gold edges higher as US dollar halts surge on Covid worries

Ethical chocolate gets a boost with cocoa-trading giant Olam tracing origins

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 23, 2020 07:04 AM
Consumer

Feuding minority shareholder agrees to exit India's Tata group

[MUMBAI] The largest minority shareholder in India's massive Tata group announced late Tuesday that it would exit...

Sep 23, 2020 07:01 AM
Garage

TransferWise posts fourth year of profit; net profit twice that of last FY's

PAYMENTS firm TransferWise's earnings for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 have more than doubled from the year-...

Sep 23, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 26

[MUMBAI] The death toll from an apartment block collapse in western India climbed to 26 late on Tuesday, with around...

Sep 23, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

UK MPs agree compromise for contentious Brexit bill

[LONDON] British lawmakers formally agreed on Tuesday to give themselves a veto over whether London can breach the...

Sep 23, 2020 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

World should not be dominated by China-US 'rivalry': Macron

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] World leaders must not let themselves be dominated by a power struggle between the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Singtel sinks to 12-year low

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload Axington stake

Stocks to watch: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Keppel, SingHaiyi, Fragrance

Scandal-hit Loh cousins seeking to offload their stake in Axington

Coronavirus: No new locations or new clusters announced on Tuesday; no new cases in the community

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.