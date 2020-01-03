You are here

Oil edges up on Middle East tensions, trade optimism

Fri, Jan 03, 2020 - 6:20 AM

nz_oiljack_030120.jpg
Oil inched up on Thursday on rising tensions in the Middle East and signs of improving Washington-Beijing trade relations, but a strong US dollar limited price gains.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Brent crude futures settled at US$66.25 a barrel, gaining 25 cents. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled at US$61.18, rising 12 cents.

The dollar rose about 0.5 per cent, recovering from a six-month low after a downbeat December left thea index virtually unchanged for 2019. A stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Worries that rising tensions in the Middle East could hit supply outweighed strides in the dollar index.

Market voices on:

Turkey's parliament overwhelmingly approved a bill allowing troop deployment in Libya, paving the way for further military cooperation between Ankara and Tripoli. It is unlikely to put boots on the ground immediately.

Over the weekend, the US military carried out air strikes against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group. Angry protesters then stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, although they withdrew after the United States deployed extra troops.

On Thursday, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said there were indications Iran or forces it backs may be planning additional attacks.

"I think everybody is conscious of what's going on in the Middle East with Iraq and Libya," said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital in New York. Growing optimism that a trade truce between the world's two largest economies will support energy demand also supported oil.

US President Donald Trump has said Jan 15 would mark the signing of the US-China Phase 1 trade deal.

January also marks the scheduled start of deeper output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners, including Russia.

The group agreed to cut output by a further 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) from Jan 1, on top of their previous cut of 1.2 million bpd.

Russia reported record high 2019 oil and gas condensate production of 11.25 million bpd, beating the previous record of 11.16 million bpd set a year earlier, Energy Ministry data showed.

A fall in US crude inventories last week also supported prices. US crude stocks fell 7.8 million barrels in the week ended Dec 27, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 3.2 million barrels, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due on Friday having been delayed by two days by the New Year's holiday.

REUTERS

