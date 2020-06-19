You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil edges up on Opec output cut compliance; pandemic still weighs

Fri, Jun 19, 2020 - 6:15 AM

nz_oilrefinery_190632.jpg
Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday as a panel of Opec and its allies met to review record oil supply cuts, even as the market remained concerned about additional coronavirus cases reported in parts of the United States and China.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices rose slightly on Thursday as a panel of Opec and its allies met to review record oil supply cuts, even as the market remained concerned about additional coronavirus cases reported in parts of the United States and China.

Brent crude futures settled at US$41.51 a barrel, up 80 cents or nearly 2 per cent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled at US$38.84 a barrel, up 88 cents, or 2.3 per cent.

"You're going to see more Opec compliance," said Phil Flynn, senior oil analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "I think we'd be a lot higher if it weren't for these coronavirus fears."

An Opec+ panel pressed countries such as Iraq and Kazakhstan on Thursday to comply better with oil cuts and left the door open for extending or easing record production curbs from August.

The panel, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), advises Opec+ and will meet again on July 15, when it would recommend the next level of cuts, designed to support oil prices battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

SEE ALSO

Brent crude to average US$55 till 2050, says BP

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as Opec+, have been cutting output since May by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) - or 10 per cent of global supply - after oil demand plunged by up to a third.

Thursday's discussion was unlikely to recommend an extension of record cuts into August, sources said. Opec+ compliance with production cut commitments in May was 87 per cent, two Opec+ sources said on Wednesday.

Worries about fuel demand rose after a surge in coronavirus cases led Beijing to cancel flights and shut schools while several US states, including Texas, Florida and California, reported sharp increases in new cases.

A second straight weekly rise in US crude stockpiles to a record high also weighed on sentiment, but US government data showed lower inventories of gasoline and distillates, indicating higher demand.

Opec warned in a monthly report that the market would remain in surplus in the second half even as demand improves, saying it now expects supply from outside the group to be about 300,000 bpd higher than previously thought. 

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Energy & Commodities

Brent crude to average US$55 till 2050, says BP

BP raises nearly US$12b in hybrid bonds issue

Indian PM Modi opens coal mining to private sector

China could top Japan's LNG imports in 2020 as coronavirus cuts demand

IEA sets out US$3t energy sector recovery plan to spur growth, cut emissions

Gold steady as virus cases rise, stronger US dollar limits upside

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 19, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

PM Johnson tells Macron: Brexit talks cannot stretch into autumn

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told French President Emmanuel Macron that it does not make sense to...

Jun 19, 2020 06:54 AM
Garage

SoftBank set to invest in more than a dozen US minority-led startups

[NEW YORK] SoftBank Group Corp will invest US$2 million or more in 14 US startups led by black founders and other...

Jun 19, 2020 06:51 AM
Government & Economy

Canada to roll out Covid-19 tracing app as cases top 100,000

[OTTAWA] Canada will soon roll out a Covid-19 tracing app for smart phones, developed with help from BlackBerry and...

Jun 19, 2020 06:50 AM
Government & Economy

Facebook pulls Trump ads over Nazi symbol

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Thursday said it removed ads by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign that...

Jun 19, 2020 06:48 AM
Garage

DoorDash valued at nearly US$16b in funding round

[SAN FRANCISCO] US delivery startup DoorDash said on Thursday it raised US$400 million from investors in a financing...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.