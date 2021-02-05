 Oil extends rally after Opec+ pledges to keep clearing surplus, Energy & Commodities - THE BUSINESS TIMES

Oil extends rally after Opec+ pledges to keep clearing surplus

Prices climb above US$56 a barrel after closing at highest level in over a year
Fri, Feb 05, 2021 - 5:50 AM

BT_20210205_MSOIL5_4436730.jpg
Opec+ ministers have "stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay".
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

OIL rose for a fourth day after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies pledged to rapidly clear the global surplus built up during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Futures in New York climbed above US$56 a barrel after closing at the highest level in more than a year. Opec+ ministers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia "stressed the importance of accelerating market re-balancing without delay" amid "uncertain" prospects for oil demand, according to a communique.

The alliance's efforts appears to be working despite a still tenuous recovery in demand: US crude stockpiles shrunk to the smallest in more than 10 months, government figures showed on Feb 3, while Chinese inventories are at the lowest in almost a year, data provider Kayrros said. West Texas Intermediate is up around 8 per cent this week, while Brent is within sight of US$60 a barrel.

Despite the downtrend in stockpiles, a recovery in fuel consumption remains shaky as lockdown measures limit mobility and concerns grow over the spread of several Covid-19 mutations.

Saudi Arabia's commitment to cutting output, however, has reshaped the oil futures curve into a more bullish structure that suggests investors are comfortable with the supply-demand balance. "It's likely the trend in the first two quarters will be positive, and stronger prices may see the return of more US and Iran barrels," said Suvro Sarkar, an energy analyst at DBS Bank. The recent volatility in stocks may also drive more investment into commodities, he added.

Brent's prompt timespread is 31 US cents a barrel in backwardation, where near-dated prices are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with a contango of 7 US cents at the beginning of the year.

US crude stockpiles fell by 994,000 barrels last week, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). However, petrol inventories jumped by almost three times as much as forecast to the highest since June.

While global energy demand remains uncertain in the coming months, the Opec+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee said on Feb 3 that "the gradual rollout of vaccines around the world is a positive factor for the rest of the year boosting the global economy and oil demand." BLOOMBERG

