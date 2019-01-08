You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil extends rally on trade deal optimism and inventory forecast

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 4:27 PM

[NEW YORK] Oil stretched its longest streak of gains in almost 1 1/2 years on optimism the world's two largest economies can reach a trade deal and American crude inventories may fall.

Futures in New York climbed as much as 0.9 per cent and are on course for a seventh day of gains, the longest winning streak since July 3, 2017. There's a "very good chance" the US gets a reasonable deal with China, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC Monday, as trade negotiations began in Beijing. Meanwhile, expectations for a nationwide decline in US crude inventories alleviated worries about a supply glut.

Crude's recovering after posting the first annual loss since 2015 on fears of oversupply and weakening global growth. Those concerns have eased as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and it allies start their pledged production cuts this month, while the US Federal Reserve signalled a hold in its interest-rate hikes that had spurred risk aversion and volatility across global financial markets.

"There a confluence of factors helping - a big driver is progress in trade talks and hopes that global growth will be supported," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda Corp. "Fed's easier stance and Opec's commitment to cut production as well as expectations that inventories should drop are lending a hand to this positive investor sentiment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

West Texas Intermediate for February delivery increased as much as 44 US cents to US$48.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and traded 22 US cents higher at US$48.74 a barrel at 10.54am in Singapore. Prices rose 1.2 per cent to US$48.52 a barrel on Monday.

Brent for March settlement gained 22 US cents to US$57.55 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange in London. The global benchmark crude traded at an US$8.50 a barrel premium to WTI for the same month.

BLOOMBERG

Energy & Commodities

India's top court backs Monsanto on GM cotton payments

‘Beast from the East’ chill may boost energy demand in Europe

Gold imports by India collapsed in 2018

Oil rises; lifted by Opec cuts, steadying stock market

Indian state firms allowed private help with old oil, gas blocks

Pass on the gas tax - even Super-Macron could not pull it off

Editor's Choice

BT_20190108_LMXIPO8_3662261.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Asia to be focus of several mega healthcare deals in 2019

BT_20190108_NRHIGHPOINT8_3662244.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint jostles for District 9 en bloc deal

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
4 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
5 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_condo_080119_32.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip 0.8% in December: SRX flash estimates

SG4 rendering image.jpg
Jan 8, 2019
Technology

Equinix will invest US$85.3m to build 4th data centre in Singapore

Jan 8, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore urges Asean countries to use new trade route to access western China

Jan 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Kimly receives S$1.4m advance repayment from aborted sale of ASC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening