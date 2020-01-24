You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls 2% as specter of China virus threatens fuel demand

Fri, Jan 24, 2020 - 6:37 AM

nz_oilrefinery_240127.jpg
Oil prices fell 2 per cent on Thursday on concern that the spread of a virus from China could lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth, but losses were limited by a drawdown in US crude inventories.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell 2 per cent on Thursday on concern that the spread of a virus from China could lower fuel demand if it stunts economic growth, but losses were limited by a drawdown in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures fell US$1.17, or 1.9 per cent, to settle at US$62.04 a barrel. The session low was US$61.25, the lowest since early December.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended down US$1.15, or 2 per cent, at US$55.59 a barrel, after hitting US$54.77, its lowest since November.

Two Chinese cities were put in lockdown on Thursday as health authorities around the world scrambled to prevent a global pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has killed 18 people and infected nearly 630.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The potential for a pandemic has stirred memories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Sars) outbreak in 2002-03, which also started in China and caused a slump in travel.

SEE ALSO

Oil slides 2% as glut forecast, China virus overshadow Libya disruption

"The market continues to retreat under demand concerns and shake off the rally after the Opec production cuts," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

With coronavirus cases detected as far as away as the United States, global stock markets also felt the effects of fears that the virus could spread further as millions of Chinese prepare to travel for the Lunar New Year this weekend.

"We estimate a price shock of up to US$5 (a barrel) if the crisis develops into a Sars-style epidemic," JPM Commodities Research said in a note.

The US bank maintained its forecast for Brent to average US$67 in the first quarter and US$64.50 throughout 2020.

Amid recent heightened tension between the United States and Iran, the United States on Thursday imposed Iran-related sanctions on two individuals and six companies, including four firms tied to the National Iranian Oil Company.

Tempering losses, US crude inventories fell 405,000 barrels last week, although petrol stockpiles rose to their highest on record after 11 weeks of consecutive builds, the Energy Information Administration reported.

"Crude inventories have ticked slightly lower in the last week, as a minor drop in imports has been offset by lower refining activity," said Matthew Smith, director of commodity research at ClipperData.

China, meanwhile, released data showing gasoline exports rose by nearly a third last year thanks to new refineries.

This week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it expects a surplus of 1 million barrels per day in the first half of the year.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Shareholders of Alita Resources seek answers amid 'forced takeover'

Temasek, EQT launch renewable energy platform in India

Oil slides 2% as glut forecast, China virus overshadow Libya disruption

US$1.4b of palm oil in crossfire as Mahathir angers India

US shale oil, natgas output growth to hit slowest in a year: EIA

Oil market shrugs off Libya crisis amid ample global supply

BREAKING

Jan 24, 2020 06:33 AM
Stocks

US: Nasdaq edges to record as investors monitor China virus

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished mostly higher on Thursday, with the Nasdaq edging to a fresh record, despite...

Jan 24, 2020 06:31 AM
Stocks

Europe: Fears over China coronavirus wallop shares

[BENGALURU] European shares fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday as worries over the spread of a new...

Jan 24, 2020 12:08 AM
Companies & Markets

Tuan Sing Q4 net profit slumps 73% on lower fair-value adjustment

TUAN Sing Holdings' net profit slumped 73 per cent to S$31.4 million for the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, 2019 due...

Jan 24, 2020 12:01 AM
Government & Economy

Queen gives assent for Britain to leave EU

[LONDON] Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent Thursday for Britain to end its decades-long involvement in the...

Jan 23, 2020 11:43 PM
Companies & Markets

Frasers Hospitality Trust posts Q1 DPS of 1.3301 S cents

FRASERS Hospitality Trust on Thursday posted a first-quarter distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 1.3301...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly