You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls as trade row fears outweigh drop in US crude stocks

Thu, May 09, 2019 - 11:22 AM

AK_oil_0905.jpg
Oil prices dropped 1 per cent on Thursday amid concerns over the escalating trade battle between the United States and China, despite a surprise fall in US crude stockpiles.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Oil prices dropped 1 per cent on Thursday amid concerns over the escalating trade battle between the United States and China, despite a surprise fall in US crude stockpiles.

Brent crude oil futures were at US$69.72 a barrel by 0251 GMT, down 65 US cents, or 0.9 per cent, from their previous settlement. They earlier fell more than 1 per cent.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$61.52 per barrel, down 60 cents, or 1 per cent, having also fallen more than 1 per cent earlier.

"The inventory numbers from the US only gave oil a transitory boost. It is going to be all about whether the trade talks today can stop Friday's tariff-geddon," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda in Singapore.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Sino-US trade war has weighed on oil prices this week as heightened tensions between the world's two biggest economies cloud the global economic outlook.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China "broke the deal" in trade talks with Washington and would face stiff tariffs if no agreement is reached.

Higher tariffs are set to take effect on Friday, during Chinese Vice Premier Liu He's two-day visit to Washington from Thursday.

"Enough progress made to make Mr Trump roll back his threats could see oil make back all of its recent loses in double quick time," said Mr Halley. "A poor outcome will see the rot move deeper and oil's recent fall continuing," he added.

Oil prices have had some support from signs of tighter global supply on the back of production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, including Russia.

Both the Brent and WTI benchmarks have risen more than 30 per cent so far this year.

Global supply has also been tightened by US sanctions on Opec members Venezuela and Iran.

"From a fundamental point of view, Opec supply discipline is still in check, and US supplies show tighter markets than expected while Asia demand is still robust," said Stephen Innes head of trading at SPI Asset Management.

"All of which suggests once the trade war-induced sell-offs abate conditions could settle themselves quickly," Mr Innes said.

In a sign that Asia demand remains firm, China's crude imports in April hit a record for the month, at 10.6 million barrels per day (bpd), customs data showed on Wednesday. China is the world's biggest oil importer.

An unexpected drop in US crude inventories kept oil price declines in check. US crude inventories fell by 4 million barrels in the week to May 3, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

China to begin final anti-dumping review of some steel tubes imports from US, EU

Saudis said to be willing to meet all orders from ex-Iran oil buyers

Global power and utility deals drop to lowest quarterly level since 2012: EY

Gold miner Barrick expects to raise US$1.5b through asset sales

Oil rises 1% after surprise fall in US crude stockpiles

Halcyon Agri posts Q1 loss of US$5.7m on higher financing cost, lower sales volumes

Editor's Choice

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_telco_090519_5.jpg
May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
3 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
4 PODCAST: How to get bonus interest in bank-and-earn accounts (Money Hacks, Ep 42)
5 Investors still love Singapore’s struggling malls

Must Read

lwx_mas_090519_1.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost

May 9, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation

BT_20190509_ANGCPIB9_3776502.jpg
May 9, 2019
Government & Economy

Court confiscates S$2.6m in ill-gotten gains from convicted football match-fixer

lwx_sgx_090519_54.jpg
May 9, 2019
Stocks

In shrinking Singapore stock market, award-winning analyst sees gems

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening