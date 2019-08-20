You are here

Home > Energy & Commodities

Oil falls but losses capped by hopes of easing trade tensions

Tue, Aug 20, 2019 - 10:53 PM

[LONDON] Oil prices fell on Tuesday on persistent concerns over future demand, but losses were capped by optimism US-China trade tensions will ease and hopes major economies will take stimulus measures to ward off a possible economic slowdown.

Brent crude was down 51 US cents at US$59.23 a barrel by 1339 GMT, while US crude was down 73 US cents at US$55.48 a barrel. Both contracts had traded in positive territory earlier in the session.

The United States said it would extend a reprieve that permits China's Huawei Technologies to buy components from US companies, signalling a slight softening of the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies.

"The US-China trade spat has been at the centre of the oil market demise, which has sent the global economy to the brink of recession and negatively impacted oil demand forecasts," Stephen Innes, managing partner at VM Markets, said in a note.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Concerns over the overall level of demand for oil continue to weigh on crude prices. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) cut its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2019 by 40,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 1.10 million bpd and indicated the market would be in slight surplus in 2020.

A rally in equity markets around the world on growing expectations that global economies will take action against slowing growth also gave oil prices a floor.

China's new lending reference rate was set slightly lower on Tuesday after the central bank announced interest rate reforms designed to reduce corporate borrowing costs, while in Germany there were also positive moves.

Germany's coalition government said it would be prepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take on new debt to counter a possible recession.

"China's announcement of key interest rate reforms over the weekend has driven expectations of an imminent reduction in corporate borrowing costs," Cantor Fitzgerald said in a note.

Traders were also watching for signs of tension in the Middle East after the United States described as unfortunate the release of an Iranian tanker at the centre of a confrontation between Iran and Washington, warning Greece and Mediterranean ports against helping the vessel.

REUTERS

Energy & Commodities

Li Ka Shing's Husky bet has lost over 80% in a decade

Indonesian planters see drought hitting palm oil output

BHP annual profit rises on robust iron ore prices, pays record dividend

Oil rises 2% after attack on Saudi field, stimulus expectations

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Australia branded a leading 'emissions exporter'

Editor's Choice

nz_cpf_200819.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Up to 2 points total CPF hike for older workers in Jan 2021

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

nz_dan_200828.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Business update lifts Rex International shares by 14.7%

Must Read

BT_20190820_KRGSW20_3867468.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

HDB flats on prime Keppel Club site: Premium prices or tweaked sales terms?

UrbanFox vehicles.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

UrbanFox vehicles.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel Logistics unit UrbanFox expands to Vietnam, Malaysia

Shee Tse Koon DBS0001_2x.jpg
Aug 20, 2019
Banking & Finance

DBS's Singapore country head Shee Tse Koon joins Nets board

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly